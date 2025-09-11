Politics
India-US relations demonstrate inconstant foreign policies but sticky relations
It was a summer of dissatisfaction for India. Targeted with American prices, brand A dead economy by Donald Trump, exploded by other Senior American officials and laundry for the Kremlin for its purchase of Russian oil.
This slowdown in the India-US relationship coincided with the resumption of New Delhis in Beijing and Moscow, with foreign ministers discussThe preparations in progress for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin in India later this year, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi going to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and speaks with Vladimir Poutine And Xi Jinping.
And yet there is a tendency to read too much in these developments.
The decision for Modi to participate in the SCO summit, the upcoming visit to Poutines in India and the reset of the China-Indian-inderior relationship with the slowdown in India-US relations. In addition, the conversation is inexpensive in the world of the Trumps Trumps Fickle Social-Adreded Foreign Policy: during his first mandate, he referred to the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as Little Rocket Man while sitting with him for a meeting at the top a few months later. Likewise, the explosion of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office earlier this year was followed by a reset of their relationship.
There are too many institutional links and people to people so that the India-US relationship is easily untangled.
A similar approach to the interruption of Trumps to India can be seen with the recent social media exchange Between the two leaders indicating efforts to rekindle their Bromance. On weekends, Trump noted that I will always be friends with Modi and that I have referred to a special relationship between India and the United States, which has encouraged to modify deeply and fully refer the Trump feelings. Trump has since announcement The resumption of commercial negotiations with India and a call with Modi in the near future, while calling for the European Union to join the United States to apply Other prices On India (and China) in order to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
However, there have been lasting damage to broader atmospheres of the India-US relationship. The irrational exuberance in India about Modi and Trump which maintain a privileged partnership has faded. We will not see another Howdy Modi or Namaste Trump rally in one or the other country anytime soon.
But the India-US relationship remains sticky. There are too many institutional links and people to people so that it is easily untangled. The two countries began the two -week joint army exercises In Alaska last week, reflecting the fact that India conducts more joint military exercises with the United States than any other country.
Modi could have mounted in poutines limousineBut ten times more Indians are studying in the United States than in Russia. Indian dependence on Russian military equipment is stable decline Led 72% of its total arms imports in 2010-2014 to 36% in 2019-2023.
Likewise, while China is a key trade partner for India and undoubtedly its most important neighbor, bad blood in the Sino-Indian relationship marked by a story of war and more recent skirmishes prevail from far the war of words in India.
This sticky relationship is also reflected in what did not happen: Modi attended the SCO summit in Tianjin, but he did not join the military parade in Beijing a few days later. Being seen alongside the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would have opted for the long-standing preference in New Delhis to be considered non-Western, but not anti-Western.
On commercial negotiations with the United States, India has chosen to commit while refusing to concede on politically sensitive areas, including its agricultural and dairy sectors. New Delhis's response to Trump prices was to strengthen the domestic demand (as indicated by recent reform to the tax on goods and services to goods) and to diversify exports in the midst of negotiations during free trade with the European Union and attitude at 40 key markets. He did not retaliate in prices and acerbic declarations. On the contrary, Indian government officials have been publicly optimistic On the prospects of a trade agreement and on the global prospects of the relationship.
Conventional wisdom would dictate that the recent episode has confirmed the India strategic autonomy by reaffirming the need for New Delhi to maintain a diversified and independent foreign policy which is not liable to any country.
However, in its quest to maintain an equidistant foreign policy, has India developed a foreign policy at a distance?
The Trump administration's decision to attack India for its commercial imbalance and its purchase of Russian crude without targeting other countries that maintain a larger trade surplus with the United States (for example, China, Japan, South Korea) or countries that are also major Russian gross buyers (China, Trkiye) is instructive. Part of this can be attributed to bad blood in the mod-Trump relationship triggered by Trump repeatedly claiming credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following their brief conflict in May, which New Delhi has always denied.
It also reflects the fact that India does not have the strategic essential of other countries. India does not hold the lever of Chinas on global manufacturing supply chains or the formal alliance relationship with the United States that Trkiye, Japan or South Korea have. In this context, India has become an easy target.
In addition, India is increasingly forced to choose sides in a world of increasing geopolitical polarization and bifurcation. This pressure will not be released soon. India is likely to be more and more invited to make choices or to risk being left out in the geopolitical desert.
