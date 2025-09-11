Reform UK held a national conference last week, when Boris Johnson Fangirl Nadine Dorries joined Nigel Farages Motley Crew, and the extreme right is on the move here as through Europe. The threat posed to our society and our democracy cannot be underestimated.

Proposals for reforms concerning repatriation are nothing less than Barbaric, a repeal of global laws and human rights.

But more insidious are policies that release social progress and integrated rights for our own citizens, which have been hardly won over by generations. The reforms of inflammatory rhetoric on immigration make the front page of the newspapers, but their plans to privatize the NHS and abandon the laws on employment which would devastate life for all in this country, whatever the depth of their ancestry.

There can be no room for Scottish exceptionalism. We have far -right supporters among ours. Fortunately, there are not as numerous as in other parts of the United Kingdom, but we cannot rest on our laurels.

These people must be disputed and the bile they spit towards migrants must be confronted. This is what we do and how we do it that counts and it is a question of hitting the right target.

The reform and fading must be called and the shot has been unleashed in the hotels who house the asylum seekers of asylum seekers, as is full support is provided to the hard -pressed police to contact Yobbery.

However, we have to pay attention to who we target. The size of the reform vote in the polls is frightening. But those who vote for them or who plan to do it are not the enemy but the deceived, angry and desperate. It's the same with the flags. Those who are behind their placement on the lampposts are organized and malicious. Others simply suspend one on their balcony or window, mainly.

Surely, there will be a small section that has prejudices through the spectrum of race, gender and religion. Unfortunately, they exist in our society and in many horizons.

However, by far the majority do not hold these prejudices or even approve reform policies. They are simply enraged and bitter in a society they consider to have abandoned them, offering no decent future to their families, and ignore them or treat them with contempt.

In that there is the truth because they have been left, ignored and life is hard and miserable. Take a daunder around a housing program throughout our country and you will see.

Their rhythm to reform is not motivated by love for fading or hatred of migrants but by contempt for the political class they consider responsible. Many would have voted yes in 2014 and would do it again if they considered it relevant or even likely, and most would have voted SNP or work. But they now see the whole system and those who work it as guilty.

The reform managed to describe itself as the anti-political party, foreigners seeking to change the summit of Prime Minister John Swinneys against them who stupidly reaffirmed this. The party is manipulated by oligarchs, managed by millionaires and attracting mass conservative politicians. Outsiders? It's a lie but it works.

Of course, migrants are not the cause of their misfortune, and the solution to their fate is not there. Calling this lie is as essential as its right to do it factually and morally. But what cannot be done is to ignore the calls and the fate of those who have been left behind.

The simple fact of telling them that they were in pain or have been duped will not work. Worse still, denounces them like racists or fanatics.

This is why there must be a clear difference in the treatment of reform and those who plan to vote for them. Migrants did not cause the health, housing, employment or crime crisis. But there are serious problems in these neighborhoods and as always those at the bottom that are most severely confronted with it.

Many of us live in more leaves or which are financially isolated only affect it in an ephemeral or which can buy our path. This is not the case for those who do not have resources or in areas destroyed in all these aspects confronted in crude. Their anger is not really directed against migrants but the lives they endure themselves.

My friend The editor of Cinema Paul Laverty captured him in his latest film made with Ken Loach, the old oak, in which there is a scene representing a family of refugees transferred to a poor north of the city of England. Some street children drag like a truck full of used furniture and some minor goods are transferred to their new house.

The local guy helping them says that these people had nothing, and one of the young people simply responds: Id Like A Bike.

Refugees are nothing more than these people have as little, not the wealth that abounds on television or in areas not far from them.

What motivated people to vote in 2014 and many had not done it before or rarely was hope and a belief could change. This is what was lost and that is what is necessary.

The simple fact of telling the reform voters that they are wrong will not wash. What is necessary is an understanding of their pain and their rage, and plans to attack their fate at best, by restoring the hope that the independence of Scotland can bring. This is another reason for an election of not even more empty plebiscite offering them nothing.