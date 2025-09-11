



Amnesty International released on Tuesday a report alleging on Tuesday that the expanding Pakistans of the mass and censorship monitoring program are made by a network of companies based in Germany, France, the United Arab Emirates (Water), China, Canada and the United States. The rights defense group has described the “vast and profitable economy of oppression” program, accusing both state authorities and private companies to violate international human rights obligations.

According to Amnesty, Pakistan security agencies have deployed two central systems: the legal interception management system, which allows managers to draw mobile networks simultaneously and monitor communications of at least four million users, and the national web monitoring system at the national level capable of blocking millions of internet sessions. The two tools are used under opaque provisions with international suppliers, raising serious questions about the complicity of companies in illegal surveillance.

The report, which is the result of a survey conducted within the framework of the TOR project, identifies the German company USAMACO and DataFusion based on water as key suppliers of the telephone interception system, while the web surveillance firewall incorporates Chinese software from Thales and American servers by the Canadian company Sandvine. Amnesty stressed that the combination of these systems gave the Pakistani authorities the ability to silence dissent, intimidate journalists and restrict political opposition, in particular following mass demonstrations after the arrest in 2022 of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rights monitors have long warned that Pakistan is building one of the most advanced most advanced surveillance diets outside China. Amnesty stressed that the scale and secrecy of these projects make them particularly dangerous, emphasizing the absence of legislative guarantees and judicial surveillance. “Due to the lack of technical and legal guarantees in the deployment and use of mass surveillance technologies in Pakistan, Lims is in practice an illegal and blind monitoring tool that allows the government to spy on more than four million people at any time,” said Jurre Van Bergen, Amnesty Technologist.

The report represents the last pressure in the midst of increasing criticism of human rights violations in Pakistan, despite the fact that the country is bound by the International Alliance on Civil and Political Rights, which protects citizens from arbitrary interference in privacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2025/09/investigation-ties-foreign-companies-to-pakistans-mass-surveillance-system/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos