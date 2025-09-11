Stephen Colbert on Trumps Epstein Letter: A Picasso of Pervitude | TV Rounat at the end of the evening





End of evening hosts reacted to Donald Trumps Birthday Drawing for Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, and his visit Monday at the Bible Museum.

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert kept the scandal of the American presidents of the presidents of Jeffrey Epstein closely, and Tuesday, he noted: the story of his disturbing friendship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to attack more.

Earlier this summer, the Wall Street Journal reported that in 2003, Trump provided an obscene letter and a cartoon to a book celebrating Epso's birthday, a Picasso of Pervitude, as the host of the deceased show said. The newspaper reported that the note was supervised by a doodle of a naked woman and presented trumps signed corrugated under her size, imitating pubic hair.

The note has read, in part: happy birthday and every day is another wonderful secret.

Trump denied the existence of the letters and continued the Wall Street Journal, belonging to the former ally Rupert Murdoch, for $ 20 billion. It turns out that Colbert applauded Colbert because on Monday, the chamber's supervisory committee published the letter. It is sure that hell seems legitimate, said Colbert. It is directly from the Jeffrey Epstein domain, that's exactly what the Wall Street Journal has reported, and the signature corresponds identical to a bunch of those of the same era.

And you know what they say: if he walks like a duck and a carlatan like a duck, this duck should not be allowed less than 300 meters from a school.

But despite all these evidence, the allies prevail that there was no evidence, continued Colbert. When asked if he thought the note was real, the president of the room, Mike Johnson, said: I don't. They say that this is not the case. Some Republican legislators simply avoided the issue, saying that they had not seen the note. But everyone's most pathetic denial came from Eric Trump, who argued that his father does not sink the cartoons of cartoons.

Colbert exploded in the impression of the teeth at the forefront-teeth: my father certainly does not write the birthday cards. My father does not even remember birthdays. What he does is that he goes out on a business trip, and when he comes back, he brings you a gift: a new mother.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel spent most of his Tuesday taking advantage of what could be described as a full -magical freakout after the chamber's surveillance committee published images from Jeffrey Epsteins 50thday Book of 2003.

The book has become a gift that continues to give, he said. It includes not only Trump's note, but also a photo of a new joque, allegedly of Trump, went to Epstein to suggest that he bought a woman fully depreciated for $ 22,500. We know that the check is probably not real, because Trump only pays women when they pursue it, joked Kimmel. But that gives you an overview of the fun hijinks and the sense of humor that Jeff and his boyfriend Donny shared with their friends.

And while our famous verbose president suddenly has no comments on this subject, his sycophants are left to defend him, noted Kimmel. Last night, I joked by saying that Trump would blame that on Joe Bidens Autopen, and I was wrong. The member of the Tim Burchett Congress of Tennessee did it for him.

Burchett also added that he had never known Trump as an artist either.

Oh, well, he could not have done it! Kimmel allocated. What are you talking about? Hes an incredible artist is a crook, he is a bullshit artist. Not an artist? He paints his whole face all day.

Other Republicans have claimed that he is not at all like the signing of Trumps (this is the case). Between this and automatic allegations, which one is it? Kimmel laughed. Is it exactly his signature, or is it not at all his signature? It can't be both!

And here is the other: this book is 22 years old, he continued. Who would have simulated Donald Trumps Signature in a private birthday book in January 2003? The apprentice was not even on the air! This would require extraordinary planning.

And you know it happens to him, because he has done something today he rarely does: he hasn't said anything. Trump was unusually calm on Tuesday, locked in his office. He provided only one comment: I do not comment on something that is a dead problem.

Really? You always cry out for the elections in 2016, replied Kimmel. You brought back more people who died to life than Dr. Frankenstein.

Seth Meyers

And at the end of the evening, Seth Meyers told a visit to Trumps on Monday at the Bible Museum in Washington DC, where he announced that he had donated his personal Bible, offered by his mother, to the museum. And it's even more precious, because it's always in the original packaging, joked Meyers.

Meyers also discussed Trumps' birthday letter to Epstein, so you remember birthdays! Yelled Eric, the late evening host joked.

I mean, look at that, added Meyers. This is a letter that the current President of the United States has sent the most notorious sexual trafficker in the world. Anyway, I hope you had a good time at the Bible Museum.

In other news, Joe Biden has decided to build his presidential library in Delaware, where she will compete with Delaware another biggest attraction, the border with Maryland, joked Meyers.

On Friday, during a reception with Republican legislators, Trump spoke of the possibility of deploying the National Guard to New Orleans. Let me guess: Hegseth's idea? joked Meyers next to an illustration of the Secretary of Defense by taking advantage of rue Bourbon.

And in a position last week on Truth Social, Trump said that Democratic legislators only argued for Epstein survivors in response to the low approval rating. It's ridiculous. Democrats never do anything to help their approval rating, joked Meyers.

