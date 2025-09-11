PM Modi greets chef RSS Mohan Bhagwat the 75th anniversary





New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes to the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, he was 75 years old on Thursday. Sharing an X Post, Prime Minister Modi praised Bhagwat for having devoted his life to the strengthening of “equality, harmony and fraternity” in the country. “Inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamam, Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji devoted his whole life to societal transformation and reinforcing the spirit of harmony and fraternity.” On the special occasion of his 75th anniversary, some thoughts on Mohan Ji and his … – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2025 He wrote: “Mohan Bhagwat Ji devoted all his life to the strengthening of the spirit of equality, harmony and fraternity, inspired by the Mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In the special occasion of the 75th anniversary of Mohan Ji, who is always ready for the service of Mother India, I expressed my feelings about his inspiring personality. Mohan Bhagwat became the Sarsanghchalak or the president of RSS in 2009 after having held the post of secretary general of the organization from 2000. According to a blog post of the PM Modi, “Bhagwat became a pracharak in the mid -1970s. In normal life, hearing the word pracharak, we get the illusion that he must be a person who makes Pracharak, but those who know that Sangh know that the Pracharak tradition is the specialty of the work of Sangh. Families and have devoted their whole life to the Nation. Evaluating the work of Mohan Bhagwat during the anti-urgency movement, the Prime Minister wrote: “Bhagwat Ji took responsibility for a pracharak at a time when the government of the then congress had imposed an emergency in the campaign. During this period, as Pracharak, Bhagwat Ji continued the anti-emergence movement. Vidarbha.” “Many volunteers still remember with tenderness of Mohan Bhagwat Ji as the Chief of the All India Corps in the 1990s. During this period, Mohan Bhagwat Ji spent precious years of his life in the villages of the Bihar and has remained dedicated to the work of the Enterprise Society. 2009, he became the Sarsanghchalak and still works with great energy. Prime Minister Modi added that Bhagwat did justice to the role of an RSS chief, advancing a tradition by “visionary personalities”. He wrote: “Being the Sarsanghchalak is not only an organizational responsibility. It is a sacred trust, which was continued by visionary personalities from generation to generation and has given direction to the moral and cultural path of this nation. Responsibility, but also added his personal strength, his intellectual depth and his compassionate leadership. “” The Prime Minister also described Bhagwat's mandate the period of maximum change in the Sangh, including the decision to change the uniform and Sangh Shiksha Varg. “The desire to adopt the best working methods and to be open to changing times has been a great characteristic of Mohanji. If we look at him in a broader context, the mandate of Bhagwat Ji will be considered the period of maximum change in the Sangh in the voyage of 100 years, such important changes have taken place under his advice,” he wrote. Prime Minister Modi recalled RSS's work during the locking of COVVI-19 and praised Bhagwat for his advice to volunteers. Learn more :: Balen Shah, the rising star of Nepal policy “The efforts of Mohan Bhagwat Ji during the Corona period are particularly memorized. That the strong will of the other volunteers had not weakened,” read the blog post.

