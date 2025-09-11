The Indonesian Parliament press for the action on the online game case involving the old minister Budi Arie





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Member of Commission III of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR), Benny Kabur Harman, urges the police to solve the online game affair involving the former Minister of Cooperatives, Budi Arie Setiadi. The alleged criminal offense occurred when Budi Arie was the Minister of Communication and Information (Kominfo) in the administration of President Joko Widodo. Benny says Budi Arie should be brought to justice because witnesses and suspects have mentioned his name in the online game. “Anyone involved in cases of play must be brought to justice and punished,” said Benny in the Parliament complex in Jakarta on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Budi Arie was recently withdrawn from the Red and White cabinet after President Prabowo suffered a reshuffle on Monday September 8, 2025. Budi Arie's position was replaced by his assistant, Ferry Juliantono, who was appointed Minister of Cooperatives. According to Benny Kabur Harman, Budi Arie should be punished if there are evidence that involved it in the case of online play. “If there is evidence, then measures must be taken; otherwise, there should be no,” said the politician of the Democratic Party. He is convinced that President Prabowo is firmly against the game. In addition, Benny said that the head of state is fighting corruption, drug addiction and terrorism. Consequently, Benny also exhorts a review of the former Minister of Youth and Sports Ario Bimo Nandito Dito Ariotedjo in the corruption case of Kominfo BTS 2023. “We support the president to take firm measures,” said Benny. At that time, Dito was suspected of having received 27 billion rupees to cover the case of alleged corruption of BTS 4G. Dito denied allegation. On Wednesday October 11, 2023, Dito was summoned by the prosecutor to serve as an additional witness in the corruption case at the Jakarta district court. Benny pointed out that Prabowo has two law enforcement instruments, the police and the prosecutor, to resolve corruption cases. In addition, he also urges the government to strengthen the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) by increasing its budget. Previously, Budi Arie's name appeared in the case involving the protection of online game sites within the Kominfo Ministry. The charge letter number, PDM-32 / JKTSL / EKU.2 / 02/2025, revealed the involvement of the president of Jokowi volunteers, also known as Projo. Denden Imodudin Soleh, former employee of the Kominfo Ministry, said that former Minister Budi Arie Setiadi was aware of the practice of protecting online gaming sites within his ministry. Denden is a defendant in the case involving the protection of online gaming sites, as well as a key witness for defendants: Muhrijan (also known as Agus), Zulkarnaen Apriliantony, Adhi Kismanto and Alwin Jabarti Kiemas. According to the facts of the trial, it has been revealed that Budi Arie Setiadi received a share of 50% of the value of all unlisted game sites. Budi Arie Setiadi denied the allegation that he had received 50% of the protection funds for online gaming sites undertaken by his former subordinates at the Kominfo Ministry. “It is an evil story attacking my personal dignity and integrity. This is completely false,” said Budi Arie when he was contacted on Monday, May 19, 2025. He said that the distribution of the funds mentioned in the prosecutor's indictment was only an internal discussion between the suspects. He said he did not know the funding plan, and he had not received them. When he was still the Kominfo Minister, he was actively involved in the reprimand on online gaming sites. He is ready to prove that he was not involved in the illegal practice of site protection. Jihan Ristiyanti and Intan Setiawanty contributed to the drafting of this article Choice of the publisher: Indonesian police freeze 811 online gaming bank accounts worth 154.3 billion rupees Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

