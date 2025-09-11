



During his well -viewed talks with the visit of the counterpart Maurice Navinchandra Ramgolam in Varanasi on September 11, PM Narendra Modi said the two parties will work on trade in local currency. The two leaders had large talks during a bilateral meeting and exchanged several documents. “We will also advance projects such as the area protected by Chagos Marine, the ATC tower of SSR International Airport and the expansion of the motorway and the Ring Road. This package is not an aid; it is an investment in our common future. Last year, the Upi and Rupay cards were launched in Mauritius. Now we will work to allow trade in the local currency,” said Modi.

India and Mauritius are not only partners, but the family said Prime Minister Modi. Mauritius is an important pillar of the first policy and vision of the district of India, Mahasagar, he added. “In March, I had the privilege of attending the celebrations of the National Day of Mauritius. At that time, we gave our relations the status of an improved strategic partnership. Today, we have examined all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We also shared opinions on regional and global problems,” said PM Modi. Live events

Stressing the close links between India and Mauritius, Modi noted that the first Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India was now established in Mauritius. “Today, we decided that India would support the construction of the national hospital and the national hospital and the veterinary school of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgolam (SSRN) at 500 beds and at the animal hospital in Mauritius,” said the PM. Modi also sought to put the spotlight on the narrow historical connection that the two nations share. “Since the immemorial times, Kashi has been a symbol of the civilization and the cultural soul of India. Our culture and our traditions have reached Mauritius of India there are centuries and have settled in the way of life. Like the uninterrupted flow of Mother Ganga in Kashi, the continuous flow of Indian culture has enriched. Conclusion of the Chagos agreement. At that time, we gave our relations the status of an improved strategic partnership. Today, we have examined all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We have also shared opinions on regional and global problems. “India has always supported decolonization and full recognition of Mauritius' sovereignty and was firmly with Maurice. In May, the United Kingdom decided to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, including the Tropical Atoll of Diego Garcia, in Mauritius in a historical agreement. The United Kingdom abandons the rights of the islands after more than 50 years. Under the agreement, the United Kingdom will be full responsibility for the security of Diego Garcia at strategic location. Modi also shared the details of a new package for Mauritius. It will strengthen infrastructure and health facilities, in addition to creating new job opportunities, he said. A free, open and prosperous Indian ocean is the common interest of the two nations, underlined Modi after the talks. India and Mauritius are two nations, but the dreams and fate of the two are one, he said. As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information

