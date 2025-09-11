Imran's nephew moves the High Court of Lahore against his military trial – Journal





Lahore: Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, a nephew of the founding president of PTI incarcerated, Imran Khan, approached the High Court of Lahore (LHC) against his transfer to the army and the procedures of subsequent trial within the framework of the riots of May 9.

A petition tabled through his lawyer argued that after his arrest in the Jinnah house attack case, Mr. Niazi was never produced before an anti -terrorist court or any other civil court. Instead, Sarwar Road police would have given it to the military without any legal authority.

The petition allegedly alleged that the petitioner had been selectively targeted among hundreds of people appointed to the same FIR and illegally transferred to military guard.

He urges the court to declare that the transfer of the custody of the petitioners of the Sarwar Road police station to 54 Commander of the Battalion EME, without any legal proceedings or order of the court, was illegal and without legal effect.

Warrants for KP CMS arrest out in the case of alcohol

The petition also asked the court to declare the letter requiring that the custody of the petitioners is without competence, as well as all the judgments, orders, procedures or subsequent actions, including the broker procedures, as void.

In addition, the request asked the court to ask the authorities to release the petitioner, that is to produce it before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, within the framework of the FIR (96 of 2023) linked to the attack on the house of Jinnah, for other procedures in accordance with the law.

A bench of two judges should hear the petition on Thursday (today) as a case of objection, because the objections were raised by the registrar office concerning its maintenance.

Mr. Niazi was given to the military for trials in 2023 and was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment later in December.

The army, through its respective commanders, had requested custody of hundreds of suspects of trials under the 1952 law of the Pakistani army, as part of the attacks on military facilities, including the residence of the Lahore Corps commander.

Carding of suspects was requested from the respective ATC under article 549 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The federal government had approved their trials by military courts for their alleged involvement in the attacks.

The ATCs were informed in writing that initial surveys revealed that the suspects involved in offenses under the official law on the secrets of 1923, read with article 2 (1) d) and article 59 (4) of the 1952 law of the Pakistani army.

A request submitted by the commander said that by initiating these offenses, the suspects have become subject to the Pakistani army law and were therefore exclusively likely to be interviewed, surveyed and judged by the military authorities in a martial court.

Shutdown

Meanwhile, an Islamabad court issued an arrest warrant against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, in the alcohol and weapons, ordering the authorities to produce it in court on September 17.

The judicial magistrate Mubashhir Hassan Chishti issued the mandate after CM Gandapur did not appear during the hearing, and no lawyer was initially present in his name. The court postponed the procedure until September 17 with instructions for its arrest.

Later, the lawyer for CM Gandapurs appeared and noticed, sir, you issued an arrest warrant from my clients, to whom the judge replied, produced the accused and I will cancel the mandate. The lawyer argued that his client had been targeted in the media and had become indulgent in his appearances, but the court refused to entertain the advocacy. He asked the court to withdraw the mandates against the chief minister.

Rejecting the request, the court confirmed its previous order, arguing that Ali Amin Gandapur must be produced at the next hearing. The case against the chief minister was registered in the Bhara Kahu police station in 2016. In July of this year, the judge reported on the PTI chief with the CM KP in the same case, but then recovered them after the head of the PTI was rejected before the court.

Malik Asad in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, September 11, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1941102/imrans-nephew-moves-lahore-high-court-against-his-military-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

