Analysis of the Minister of Finance of Purbaya, low economy in the era and risks of Jokowi in Prabowo





Theacehpost.com | Jakarta – The Minister of Finance Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, at a joint meeting of the XI Commission of the House of Representatives, expressed great concern concerning the state of the Indonesian economy. According to him, the contribution of the private sector which was depressed due to the liquidity of trail has become a serious threat to economic growth, in particular during the administration of the president Prabowo suffered. Purbaya compared the economic conditions in the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) era. He mentioned that Jokowi's economic engine tended to be “ugly” due to more growth was supported by the government's budget (budgetary), while the private sector contribution which was supposed to reach 90% was actually weakened. “Our economic machine is drinking. Only the government is running, while 90% (private contribution) stops or are slowed down,” said Purbaya at a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission XI, Wednesday 10/9/2025). This, he continued, the cause of average economic growth is only 5%. Purbaya even claimed to have reminded Jokowi that the Government Money Place in Banking Indonesia (BI) would have a negative impact, both for the economy and the banking system. A striking difference with the SBY era Purbaya has highlighted significant differences with the Sby era, where economic growth could reach an average of 6%. This increase is supported by the circulation of cash or monetary base (M0) which increases in good health, on average greater than 17%. This condition makes it abundant bank liquidity and credit increases up to 22%. “How much money in the system is, how much credit increases? 22%. So, in the era of Pak Sby, even if it has not built a total infrastructure, the private sector that lived in the economy,” he explained. When the private sector develops, tax revenues also increase. Purbaya said that in the SBY era, the tax ratio was even 0.6% higher than the Jokowi period, where the growth of primary money (M0) was only about 7%, and even touched 0% before the COVID-19 crisis. Risks in the Prabowo era and the strategic stages of the Minister of Finance Purbaya warned that a similar situation could be repeated in the era of President Prabowo if there was no appropriate policy. According to him, a slow combination of public spending and strict monetary policy can worsen economic conditions. “The era of Pak Prabowo can also be the same. It is now new. If the government is still slow and also strangles the economy on the other side and the monetary is also the same, it will be worse than the two previous ages. Two machines die (monetary machines and budgetary machines),” he said. To overcome this risk and revive the economic machine, Purbaya declared its determination to reverse this condition. He has a strategy to withdraw RP “I now have 425 billions of rupees in bi cash. Tomorrow, I put RP 200 Billions,” said Purbaya. Purbaya hopes that with the entry of these funds and not be absorbed by BI, liquidity in the banking system will be abundant again, so that the private sector can retreat and that the Indonesian economy is again alive. (Akhyar) Read the rest of news on Google News and channel Whatsapp.

