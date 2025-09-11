



Congratulations to Ross Kempsell, editor of the right Guido Fawkes Website, which received another plum work. Kempsell recently resigned as a press advisor Boris Johnsons, a position he has somehow combined with the management of a new policies website, but whoever feared that he could not join both ends. HES has now joined the exchange of conservative reflection policy as responsible for its future for the right project. I can't wait to bring together the best minds to examine the opportunities and risks for the law as a whole, whatever the partisan allegiance, he applauded.

With such a domed portfolio, it may not be surprising that Kempsell has little time for what many might think that it is his real work as a life legislator as a conservative member of the Chamber of Lords. He managed to speak in the room just five times this year, and a large total of 11 times since his name in the House by Boris Johnson in July 2023 at the age of only 31 years. His contributions are badly compared to those of Charlotte Owen, her conservative colleague, whose appointment at the same time, at only 30 years old, made the headlines. She managed to speak 14 times this year and presented a bill on private members to criminalize the creation and solicitation of sexually explicit digital counterfeits, or Deepfakes, without consent. Kempsell, on the other hand, used his rare contributions to the Chamber to make populist speeches on the way in which the United Kingdom is in a state of emergency of freedom of expression. Fortunately, the Lord's room is a place where you can talk about what you want if, that is to say that you can be disturbed.

