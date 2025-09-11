Politics
PM Modi Pens Note for the chief of the RSS Mohan Bhagwat the 75th anniversary: ”Dedicated his life”
Presence of Mohan Bhagwat for his intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that his mandate at the head of the RSS since 2009 will be considered the most transformative period of his 100 -year trip.
In a brilliant play which appeared in several newspapers on Thursday on the 75th anniversary of Bhagwat, Modi said that he was a living example of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and devoted his whole life to societal transformation and to strengthen the spirit of harmony and fraternity.
Noting that it is a pleasant coincidence that this year, the 100-year trip by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Vijaya Dashami will fall on the same day as the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, he said that the Hindutva organization has a very stimulated and lasting head in Bhagwat.
He has shown that when people go beyond borders and consider everyone as their own, it strengthens trust, brotherhood and equality in society, said Prime Minister.
Evaluating his gentle nature, he said that Bhagwat has the chance to have an exceptional ability to listen to, which gives him a deeper perspective and brings a feeling of sensitivity and dignity to his personality and his leadership.
Being Sarsanghchalak is more than an organizational responsibility, he said, adding that extraordinary individuals have defined this role by personal sacrifice, the clarity of the objective and the unshakable commitment to the country.
He said: “Mohan Ji, in addition to doing justice to the enormity of responsibility, also brought him his own strength, his intellectual depth and his empathetic leadership, which are all first inspired by the principle of the nation.”
He added: “If I can think of two attributes that Mohan Ji has taken his heart and was soaked in his working style, they are continuity and adaptation.”
The Prime Minister said that Bhagwat had directed the organization through complex currents, never compromising its main ideology, everyone is proud of and, at the same time, meeting the evolutionary needs of society.
“It has a natural link with young people and has therefore always focused on the integration of more young people in the Sangh Parivar. He is often seen to engage in public discourse and interact with people, which has been very beneficial in the dynamic and digital world today,” said Modi.
He appreciated his keen interest in various programs of his government like Swachh Bharat Mission and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.
Modi said: “He always urges the whole RSS family to add to these movements. In order to continue social well-being, Mohan Ji gave the” Panch Parivartan “, which includes social harmony, family values, environmental awareness, national duties and civic duties. They can inspire Indians of all areas of life.”
Each volunteer RSS dreams of seeing a strong and prosperous nation and what is necessary to realize this dream is a clear vision and a decisive action, he said, adding that Bhagwat embodies these two qualities in abundance.
He said: “Bhagwat Ji has always been a strong voting in” EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat “, a fervent supporter of the diversity of India and the celebration of so many different cultures and traditions that are part of our land.”
Despite a busy life, he has always found the time to pursue passions like music and song and few people know that he is very versatile in various Indian musical instruments, Modi said.
“His passion for reading can be seen in many of his speeches and interactions.”
Recalling his recent speech during a program in Nagpur in which he had described the RSS as an eternal Banyan tree, energizing the national culture and the collective conscience of the nation, Modi declared that its roots are deep and strong because they are anchored in values.
“The dedication with which Bhagwat Ji is committed to nourishing and putting forward these values is really an inspiration,” he said.
A former RSS Pracharak, a full-time volunteer from the organization, himself, Modi recalled his association with the Bhagwat family, including his father Madhukarrao Bhagwat, who also worked in the Hindutva organization.
By the way, Modi will also have 75 years on September 17.
The Prime Minister noted that he had written a lot on the senior Bhagwat in his book. He devoted himself to the construction of the nation and played a central role in strengthening the RSS through Gujarat.
He said: “This was the passion of Madhukarrao Ji for the construction of the nation he prepared his son, Mohanrao, to work towards the regeneration of India. It is as if” Parasmani 'Madhukarrao prepared another “parasmani” in Mohanrao. “”
Modi said that the first years of Mohan Bhagwat in the RSS came during the draconian emergency and that he and countless RSS workers strengthened the movement against him.
He worked a lot in the rural and arrears of Maharashtra, in particular Vidarbha. This has shaped his understanding of the challenges encountered by the poor and the oppressed, said Modi.
Over the years, he said, Bhagwat has held various positions in the RSS and has completed each of these tasks with great dexterity.
From the change of uniform to the changes to the Shiksha Vargs (training camps), several important changes occurred under his direction, said Modi, highlighting the transformative nature of his leadership.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-pens-note-for-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-on-75th-birthday-dedicated-his-life-101757567393562.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Charlie Kirk: former presidents Biden and Obama join inter-party tributes to Trump Ally | World News
- Bills Dt Ed Oliver Spotted in Walking Boot on Thursday
- FBI releases images of Charlie Kirk Shooting 'Person of Interest | BBC News
- President Trump, First Lady Mark 9/11 with a solemn wish never to forget – the White House
- Unified position on foreign policy, national security
- Baltic states ask us the congress to maintain military support
- Odu Field Hockey to organize Wagner and Richmond in week #3
- The world that prices will make
- Ryan Routh begins self -defense in the attempted trial of assassination of Trump
- The head of the RSS Mohan Bhagwat devoted an entire life to social change: PM Modi
- Profile of Yaqut Cholil Qouumas, former Menag of the Jokowi era which was dragged by a case of corruption
- While the British-Israeli relationship is tense, Herzog holds a 'difficult' meeting with Starmer in London.