PM Modi Pens Note for the chief of the RSS Mohan Bhagwat the 75th anniversary: ​​”Dedicated his life”

Presence of Mohan Bhagwat for his intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that his mandate at the head of the RSS since 2009 will be considered the most transformative period of his 100 -year trip. : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chef Mohan Bhagwat speaks on the third day of the “Vyakhyanmala” event, organized to mark the year of the Centenary of RSS (PTI)

In a brilliant play which appeared in several newspapers on Thursday on the 75th anniversary of Bhagwat, Modi said that he was a living example of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and devoted his whole life to societal transformation and to strengthen the spirit of harmony and fraternity.

Noting that it is a pleasant coincidence that this year, the 100-year trip by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Vijaya Dashami will fall on the same day as the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, he said that the Hindutva organization has a very stimulated and lasting head in Bhagwat.

He has shown that when people go beyond borders and consider everyone as their own, it strengthens trust, brotherhood and equality in society, said Prime Minister.

Evaluating his gentle nature, he said that Bhagwat has the chance to have an exceptional ability to listen to, which gives him a deeper perspective and brings a feeling of sensitivity and dignity to his personality and his leadership.

Being Sarsanghchalak is more than an organizational responsibility, he said, adding that extraordinary individuals have defined this role by personal sacrifice, the clarity of the objective and the unshakable commitment to the country.

He said: “Mohan Ji, in addition to doing justice to the enormity of responsibility, also brought him his own strength, his intellectual depth and his empathetic leadership, which are all first inspired by the principle of the nation.”

He added: “If I can think of two attributes that Mohan Ji has taken his heart and was soaked in his working style, they are continuity and adaptation.”

The Prime Minister said that Bhagwat had directed the organization through complex currents, never compromising its main ideology, everyone is proud of and, at the same time, meeting the evolutionary needs of society.

“It has a natural link with young people and has therefore always focused on the integration of more young people in the Sangh Parivar. He is often seen to engage in public discourse and interact with people, which has been very beneficial in the dynamic and digital world today,” said Modi.

He appreciated his keen interest in various programs of his government like Swachh Bharat Mission and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Modi said: “He always urges the whole RSS family to add to these movements. In order to continue social well-being, Mohan Ji gave the” Panch Parivartan “, which includes social harmony, family values, environmental awareness, national duties and civic duties. They can inspire Indians of all areas of life.”

Each volunteer RSS dreams of seeing a strong and prosperous nation and what is necessary to realize this dream is a clear vision and a decisive action, he said, adding that Bhagwat embodies these two qualities in abundance.

He said: “Bhagwat Ji has always been a strong voting in” EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat “, a fervent supporter of the diversity of India and the celebration of so many different cultures and traditions that are part of our land.”

Despite a busy life, he has always found the time to pursue passions like music and song and few people know that he is very versatile in various Indian musical instruments, Modi said.

“His passion for reading can be seen in many of his speeches and interactions.”

Recalling his recent speech during a program in Nagpur in which he had described the RSS as an eternal Banyan tree, energizing the national culture and the collective conscience of the nation, Modi declared that its roots are deep and strong because they are anchored in values.

“The dedication with which Bhagwat Ji is committed to nourishing and putting forward these values ​​is really an inspiration,” he said.

A former RSS Pracharak, a full-time volunteer from the organization, himself, Modi recalled his association with the Bhagwat family, including his father Madhukarrao Bhagwat, who also worked in the Hindutva organization.

By the way, Modi will also have 75 years on September 17.

The Prime Minister noted that he had written a lot on the senior Bhagwat in his book. He devoted himself to the construction of the nation and played a central role in strengthening the RSS through Gujarat.

He said: “This was the passion of Madhukarrao Ji for the construction of the nation he prepared his son, Mohanrao, to work towards the regeneration of India. It is as if” Parasmani 'Madhukarrao prepared another “parasmani” in Mohanrao. “”

Modi said that the first years of Mohan Bhagwat in the RSS came during the draconian emergency and that he and countless RSS workers strengthened the movement against him.

He worked a lot in the rural and arrears of Maharashtra, in particular Vidarbha. This has shaped his understanding of the challenges encountered by the poor and the oppressed, said Modi.

Over the years, he said, Bhagwat has held various positions in the RSS and has completed each of these tasks with great dexterity.

From the change of uniform to the changes to the Shiksha Vargs (training camps), several important changes occurred under his direction, said Modi, highlighting the transformative nature of his leadership.