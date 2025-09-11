



The President of the State of H Nir LNG CNG organized a reception Thursday for the Turkish Defense Minister, Yasar Guller, who visits Vit Nam. During the meeting, the Vietnamese head of state expressed his conviction that the trip of Turkish delegations will help to intensify friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general, and defense cooperation in particular. Stressing recent progress in bilateral cooperation, he said that Nam is still going to attach importance to strengthening his friendship with Trkiye in favor of their people, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world. The two parties should intensify delegation exchanges, in particular at high level and among ministries, sectors and localities, while promoting the economy, investment and commercial cooperation in the fields where they have forces and can be completed, he said. He suggested that the two countries of defense of the Defense Ministries deepen the links on the basis of the signed defense cooperation agreement and the content agreed during the talks of the Defense Ministers. The reception chief said that the Vietnamese state would create the best possible conditions to extend defense relations in accordance with the requests and the capacity of each nation. The president of the CNG took the opportunity to extend an invitation to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make an official visit to Vit Nam at a timely time. For his part, Minister Guller expressed his honor to visit Vit Nam, congratulated the country for his 80th national day (September 2), and conferred President Erdogans Greetings and the best wishes to the President of the CNG. The Turkish official said that his country still considers an important part of an important partner in Asia-Pacific and wishes to see stronger bilateral cooperation. He pointed out that Trkiye is ready to share technology and contribute to the modernization efforts of the Defense of Vit Nam. He called for the support of Vit Nam to his country to extend cooperation with the Anase, while strengthening defense ties and promoting bilateral relations in general. VNA / VNS

