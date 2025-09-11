The note of the PM Modi Pens, calls it strong votary of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, the sixth and current Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to his 75th anniversary and said that he had devoted his life to “the transformation of society and the strengthening of the spirit of harmony and fraternity”. The Prime Minister, in a position on X, said Bhagwat was inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva KutumbakamA unscreated sentence meaning “the world is a family”. The PM, while praying for the long and healthy life of Bhagwat, also shared a note that he had said that he had written on the special occasion for the “inspiring personality” of the RSS chief. ETV Bharat Reproduces the motorized part here: Today is September 11. This day evokes two contrasting memories. The first dates back to 1893, when Swami Vivekananda pronounced his emblematic address of Chicago. With the few words, sisters and brothers of America, he won the hearts of the thousands present in the room. He presented the timeless spiritual heritage of India and the accent on the universal brotherhood on the world scene. The second is the horrible attacks of September 11, when this very principle was attacked thanks to the threat of terrorism and radicalism. PM file photo Narendra Modi with chef RSS Mohan Bhagwat (narendramod.in) There is something else in this day that is remarkable. Today is the anniversary of a personality which, inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, devoted all his life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity. For the lakhs of people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he is respectfully called Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak. Yes, I refer to Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, whose 75th anniversary fell the same year when the RSS marks its centenary. I would like to wear my best wishes and pray for his long and healthy life. My association with the Mohan Jis family was very deep. I had the chance to work closely with Mohan Jis' father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat Ji. I wrote a lot about him in my book, Jyotipunj. In addition to his association with the legal world, he devoted himself to the construction of the nation. He played a central role in strengthening the RSS through Gujarat. This was Madhukarrao Jis Passion for the construction of the nation he prepared his son, Mohanrao, to work towards the regeneration of the India. It is as if Parasmani Madhukarrao was preparing another parasmani in Mohanrao. Mohan Ji became Pracharak in the mid -1970s. When hearing the word pracharak, we can wrongly think that he is referring to someone who simply makes Prachar or campaign, spreading ideas. But those who know the functioning of the RSS understand that the Pracharak tradition is at the heart of the work of organizations. Over the past one hundred years, thousands of young people, inspired by a patriotic zeal, have left their homes and their families to devote their lives to the achievement of the mission of India first. PM file photo Narendra Modi with chef RSS Mohan Bhagwat (narendramod.in)

His first years in the RSS coincided with a very dark period in Indian history. It was the moment when the draconian emergency was imposed by the government of the Congress of the time. For each person who cherishes democratic principles and wanted India prosperous, it was natural to strengthen the anti-urgency movement. This is exactly what Mohan Ji and countless RSS Swayamsevaks have done. He worked a lot in the rural and rear areas of the Maharashtra, in particular Vidarbha. This has shaped his understanding of the challenges encountered by the poor and the oppressed. Over the years, Bhagwat Ji has held various positions in the RSS. He has accomplished each of these tasks with great dexterity. Mohan Jis Years as chief of the Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramkh in the 1990s, we still remember many Swayamsevaks. During this period, he spent a lot of time working in the villages of the Bihar. These experiences have further deepened its connection with basic problems. In 2000, he became the SaryaryAwah and here too, he brought his unique way of working, managing the most complex situations with ease and precision. In 2009, he became the Sarsanghchalak and continued to work with great dynamism. Being Sarsanghchalak is more than an organizational responsibility. Extraordinary individuals have defined this role by personal sacrifice, the clarity of the objective and the unshakable commitment to Maa Bharti. Mohan Ji, in addition to doing justice to the enormity of responsibility, also brought him his own strength, his intellectual depth and his empathic leadership, which first inspires the principle of the nation. PM file photo Narendra Modi with chef RSS Mohan Bhagwat (narendramod.in) If I can think of two attributes that Mohan Ji kept near his heart and soaked in his working style, they are continuity and adaptation. He has always directed the organization through very complex currents, never compromising on the main ideology of which we are all proud and at the same time meet the evolutionary needs of society. It has a natural connection with young people and has therefore always focused on the integration of more young people in Sangh Parivar. It is often seen to engage in public discourse and interact with people, which has been very beneficial in the dynamic and digital world today. In general, the mandate of Bhagwat Jis will be considered the most transformative period of the 100 -year trip to the RSS. From the change of uniform to the modifications of the Shiksha Vargs (training camps), several important changes occurred under his direction. I particularly remember the efforts of Mohan Jis during the cocvid period, when humanity fought against a single pandemic. At that time, the continuation of traditional RSS activities became difficult. Mohan Ji suggested increased use of technology. In the context of global challenges, it has remained linked to global prospects while developing institutional executives. At that time, all the Swayamsevaks made every possible effort to reach people in need, while ensuring the safety of themselves and others. Medical camps have been organized in several places. We have also lost many of our Swayamsevaks who work hard, but that was Mohan Ji's inspiration that their determination never hesitated. PM file photo Narendra Modi with chef RSS Mohan Bhagwat (narendramod.in) Earlier this year, during the inauguration of Madhav Netra Chikitsalaya in Nagpur, I noticed that the RSS is like an Akshayavat, an eternal banian who energizes the national culture and the collective conscience of our nation. The roots of this Akshayavat are deep and strong because they are anchored in values. The dedication with which Mohan Bhagwat Ji is committed to nourishing and advancing these values ​​is really inspiring. Another admirable quality of Mohan Jis's personality is his sweet nature. He is fortunate to have an exceptional ability to listen to. This trait ensures a deeper perspective and also brings a feeling of sensitivity and dignity to his character and his leadership. Here, I also want to write on the lively interest that he has always shown in various mass movements. From the Swachh Bharat mission to Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, he always urges the whole RSS family to add vigor through these movements. In order to continue social well-being, Mohan Ji gave Panch Parivartan, which includes social harmony, family values, environmental consciousness, national duties of the unspoken and civic duties. These can inspire Indians from all walks of life. Each Swayamsevak dreams of seeing a strong and prosperous nation. To realize this dream, what is necessary is both a clear vision and a decisive action. Mohan Ji embodies these two qualities in abundance. PM file photo Narendra Modi with chef RSS Mohan Bhagwat (narendramod.in) Bhagwat Ji has always been a voting fort of EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, a fervent believing firmly to the diversity of the India and the celebration of so many cultures and different traditions which are part of our land. Beyond his busy schedule, Mohan Ji has always found the time to pursue passions such as music and song. Few people know that he is very versatile in various Indian music instruments. His passion for reading can be seen in many of his speeches and interactions. This year, in a few days, the RSS is 100 years old. It is also a pleasant coincidence that this year, Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti and the Centennial RSS celebrations are the same day. It will be a historic step for the lakhs of people associated with the RSS in India and in the world. And, we have a very wise and hard -working Sarsanghchalak in Mohan Ji, in the direction of the organization at these times. I will conclude by saying that Mohan Ji is a living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamam, showing that when we go beyond borders and consider everyone as ours, he strengthens confidence, brotherhood and equality in society. I wish Mohan Ji again a long and healthy life in the service of Maa Bharti. Learn more “ Absolutely wrong to say that RSS decides everything '', Bhagwat on the question of knowing if Sangh decides on the president of BJP Indian citizens should consider having three children: the head of the RSS Bhagwat “ BJP-RSS arms in flight to change the Constitution '': Rahul's spicy attack against the rival party

