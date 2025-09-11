Donald Trump Jr reacts to the assassination of “ little brother '' by Charlie Kirk





Donald Trump Jr. published an emotional statement following the assassination of the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, describing him as a “little brother”.

Newsweek contacted Turning Point USA to comment on Thursday via an online request form outside regular office hours.

Why it matters

Kirk, 31, co-founder of the Conservative Youth Turning Point USA organization, was one of the most eminent conservative activists in the United States and a key ally of President Trump.

His murder took place in the context of bitter political divisions within the American company with Alex Goldenberg, a principal adviser from the Institute of Research on the contagion of the anti-extreme network, telling in Newsweek that the United States has an “culture of emerging assassination”.

What to know

On Wednesday, Kirk was shot dead on the neck as he debates outside students in a tent, in front of hundreds of people, on the campus of the University of Utah Valley in Orem. He collapsed, was transported urgently to a local hospital and was then declared dead.

Police arrested two people, but both were released with authorities saying that they had “no link” to the shooting.

In an article on X Trump Jr. wrote: “It's not my strong suit and I don't even know how to start putting into words the loss that I feel at the moment on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie was not only a friend – it was like a little brother for me – and for millions of people in the world, he was a real inspiration.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) September 10, 2025

“He was one of the bravest and most principles that I have ever known, and he lived every day with a design. His faith in God was unshakable, his love for Erika was inspiring, and the way he adored and took care of his two beautiful children showed the kind of man he was really.”

According to the Atlantic, Kirk was “close friends” with Trump Jr. and the vice-president JD Vance, and was “a frequent and welcome presence” in the White House and Mar-A-Lago Resort of Trump in Florida.

He regularly discussed Trump rallies and has a huge social media follow -up, including 7.3 million on Tiktok, seven million on Instagram and five million on X.

Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump Jr. speaking in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, in March. Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump Jr. speaking in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, in March. Jeffrey Phelps / AP

Kirk's murder follows attacks on a number of public or politically affiliated personalities.

In July 2024, Trump, then the alleged presidential candidate of the Republicans, narrowly escaped an assassination in a rally near Butler, in Pennsylvania. A second alleged assassination attempt took place two months later at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

Melissa Hortman, a Democratic president and the Minnesota Chamber, and her husband were killed in June in what State Governor Tim Walz described as an “assassination with political motivation”. Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife were also injured.

In May, two Israeli embassy employees were killed in Washington DC Elias Rodriguez, who chanted pro-Palestine slogans when he was arrested, was accused of murder and pleaded not guilty.

Brian Thompson, CEO of the United Healthcare insurance company, was killed in Manhattan in December 2024. Luigi Mangione was arrested during the shooting and pleaded not guilty of murder and terrorism.

What people say

Trump Jr.'s declaration X continued: “Charlie has devoted his life to something bigger than him. He fought tirelessly for this country, for the values ​​that make America great and for the next generation. The impact he had on young people – making them in the masses, giving them the courage to stand up, to think by themselves, and to fight for freedom – is essential.

“Charlie was never a threat to anyone. He was a civilian, he was nice, he listened to and replied with respect. The only” threat “he never posed was that he was incredibly effective. He was a powerful messenger of the truth, and people heard this truth. This is what made him a target.

“This loss is absolutely devastating – not only for Erika and children, but for our country. We have lost a leader, a fighter and a man whose character and conviction were rare. Too rare. To think that his life was cut by a brutal, odious and evil act is beyond understanding. It is horrible and it is heartbreaking.

“Moments like this remind us how fragile life is. We look forward to telling people how much they mean for us – we cannot admire them in silence. Charlie knew he was loved, but I want to repeat it: he was a brother for me, and I will wear that with me forever.

“I know that Charlie's inheritance does not stop here. He paid millions of young people who will wear the torch that he turned on. He has built something that will survive him, because he was based on faith, in truth, and in courage. And as his friend, I will never forget it. I will honor it by loving us, who had loved him.

“It is an unimaginable loss. For me, for his family, for all those who loved it, and for America. Rest in peace, brother. We will miss more than words can never say – but your inheritance will never be forgotten and we will continue to fight the right fight.”

In an article on his social website Truth, President Trump said: “The big, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the hearts of the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies.”

What happens next

Police continue to chase the culprit behind Thursday's shooting, although no suspect or reason has been identified publicly so far.

Kirk's murder may put more bitter political divisions in the United States

