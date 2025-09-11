Jokowi diploma: a time bomb ready to explode on the national political scene





Peaceful Lubis Day

Observe the penal code (legal and general policy policy) Regarding the Jokowi S-1 diploma of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, that the original or the false is as time bomb. Why then? Because the existence of a diploma has become Conflict Between hundreds of millions of Indonesian citizens against the figure who had occupied the seat of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The involvement can be transformed into various types of offenses which erude political integrity as well as law in this country. Part of the public still doubts the authenticity of the diploma. The facts of doubt were proven when, in 2023, the district court of the center of Jakarta received a legal action filed by Bambang Tri Mulono (author Jokowi under cover) With Mr. Hatta Taliwang, Mr. Taufik Bahauddin, Muslim Arbi and Rizal Fadillah. The trial was compiled with the legal concept that I designed on the mandate of TPUA (Ulama and Activist Defenders Team), on the basis of article 1365 BW concerning illegal government (Act against the law by the sovereign). Not stopping in court, TPUA also entered the criminal path with an official report at the headquarters of the national police on December 9, 2024 concerning the alleged use of false diplomas by Jokowi. In addition, TPUA designed an investigation program in UGM (April 15, 2025) and at the Jokowi residence (April 16, 2025). But clarification at the UGM were finally led by Dr. Roy Suryo and the team, which was confirmed from the campus that the diploma was authentic and physical was in Jokowi. Strangely, when TPUA met Jokowi directly a day later, he refused to show the diploma on the ground: Later in court. A big question arises: if it is authentic, why is it reluctant? The following chronology is even more confusing. The legal report continued, Jokowi and his support groups brought back, until the birth of the 12 parties reported from the TPUA and Roy CS circles. Now information A1 mentions that The original diploma was confiscated by the Surakarta police and is now at the headquarters of the national police. As an observer, I believe that the national police investigator must have carried out a digital forensic test. However, up to more than a month, the results have not been announced. Simple logic: if the diploma is original, of course, the publication of test results has been announced and the parties reported have been appointed suspect. It is precisely the silence of the authorities to strengthen the allegation: something was wrong. This is where time bomb That. Jokowi's S-1 diploma is not only an academic document, but rather Remote control policim which is now within the reach of power. Whenever can be exploded, with effects that can tear the facts of Jokowi's integrity and at the same time shake up national political stability. The serious question: is political chaos recently an effect of the bomb at the time? If the confiscation of this diploma is deliberately maintained as a negotiation weapon between the elites, a kind of win-win solution Pragmatic, but with the social costs borne by small people? If it is true that the police are only used as an instrument of political compromise in the power of power, then the tragedy which struck the people with brutal actions 25, 28 and 29 August at the beginning of September 2025 is only a sacrifice in vain. People are victims, while the elite continues to play with the bomb detonator in time they hold.

