The former owner of Chelsea, novel Abramovich, is now living a very different life of three years after the sale of the Premier League club.

Abramovich bought Chelsea for 140 m in 2003 and would supervise the most successful period in the history of the club.

During her owner time, Chelsea won 19 major trophies in as many years, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League twice.

The Russian billionaire was finally forced to sell Chelsea in 2022 following the invasion of Russia in neighboring Ukraine due to alleged ties with the Kremlin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government had obtained clear evidence '' that Abramovich was “ linked to the Vladimir Putin 'regime – an assertion that the former Blues boss denied.

Abramovich sold Chelsea to a consortium co-directed by Todd Boehly in May 2022 for 4.25 billion.

An Abramovich spokesperson said via Athletics This sale money – which would be frozen due to the subject of EU sanctions – would be affected [a charitable] foundation'.

The time in charge of Abramovich de Chelsea is now under a new control, after the Premier League club was affected with 74 accusations of the Football Association (FA) on Thursday.

Dozens of violations of potential rules would have taken place at the time of Abramovich between 2009 and 2022 and were linked to regulations concerning agents, intermediaries and “third -party investments in players”.

Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea in 2022 (Image: Getty)

Chelsea’s new property self -declamed the club in the Premier League, FA and UEFA after discovering the alleged rules of the rules during their buy -back process.

The Premier League launched its own investigation, which remains in progress on the Blues in 2023 after disclosed documents showed how Abramovich would have used offshore companies to carry out transactions to agents and partners.

These payments were worth tens of millions of pounds and could have had an impact on the rules of the financial show if they were declared.

Chelsea has already reached a “regulation” with UEFA in 2023 to pay a fine of 10 m (8.6 m) to “submit incomplete financial information” during the Abramovich era.

Novel Abramovich under a new investigation

The accusations of FA de Chelsea are not the only recent controversy linked to Abramovich.

The Russian is the subject of a criminal investigation by the Jersey authorities for allegations of corruption and money laundering, according to newly published court documents.

The guardian report That the authorities of Jersey “fought against societies suspected of being linked to the Russian oligarch” before the courts of Switzerland within the framework of an investigation into its wealth.

According to Swiss court documents, Jersey's investigators examine how Abramovich acquired his wealth during the rise of capitalism in Russia in the 1990s and 2000s, in the midst of allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Abramovich denied allegations and declared, through his lawyers, that any suggestion that he was involved in criminal activity was false.

Where is Roman Abramovich now?

The mirror reported In June 2023, Abramovich had acquired a property in Istanbul, Turkey, after its movement in Europe was limited by the EU.

He came after his Superyacht Eclipse was represented in the country in 2022.

Athletics later reported That Abramovich had spent time between Istanbul, Sochi in Russia and Tel Aviv of Israel since the renunciation of Chelsea's control.

He spent time in Russia, Turkey and Israel since the sale of Chelsea (Image: Getty)

The report added that it rarely continues with football “.

In a separate report, the Telegraph claimed This Abramovich yacht had been moored in the Turkish port of Marmaris.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Abramovich failed in order to overthrow EU sanctions against him.

He appealed to the European Union Court of Justice to raise restrictions against him, in particular a freezing of assets and his European travel ban, arguing that the measures were unfair and had damaged his reputation.

But the court rejected Abramovich's request on Wednesday, describing the “necessary and appropriate” sanctions.