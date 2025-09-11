



Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, his 75th anniversary on Thursday, describing him as a leader who devoted his life to “societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity”. In a message on X, the Prime Minister said Bhagwat embodies the principle of Vasudhaiva KutumbakamThe world is a family and has prayed for its long and healthy life in the service of the nation. Modi has also written an editorial reflective to the Bhagwat course, noting its first work in Pracharak, its organizational responsibilities in Vidarbha and its ascent to become Sarsanghchalak. He highlighted the role of Bhagwat in the guidance of RSS through changing times, while preserving his central ideology, and recalled his awareness during the periods such as the emergency of 1975 and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister's tribute comes as the RSS approaches his centenary, a milestone that has amplified attention to the public role of the organization. In mid-July, Bhagwat sparked a debate when he suggested in public remarks that political leaders should withdraw at the age of 75, a widely read comment as a general principle but quickly politicized. Opposition figures enter online as a index for Prime Minister Modi, who will be 75 years old on September 17. The congress was the most vocal to transform Bhagwat's comment into a subject of political discussion. Party leaders and deputies have repeatedly invoked the remark to demand that Prime Minister Modi plans to resign over 75 years. The head of the Congress Jairam Ramesh then tweeted: “Jeevi Poors' first Prime Minister! The row intensified after the praise of Modi's independence day for the RSS, when the head of the Congress, the deputy Manickam Tagore, accused the Prime Minister of having tried to “block his own retirement” before his 75th anniversary, a repeated jibe on the opposition platforms. However, Bhagwat decided to defuse controversy at the end of August. He said that his previous words had been released from his context and insisted that he had never said: “I will retire or that someone else should retire.” He described his July comment as a light memory and stressed that Sangh workers are “ready to work as long as the Sangh wants us to work”. – ends Posted by: Priyanka Kumari Posted on: Sept. 11, 2025 Settle

