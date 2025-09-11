



The New York Americans have been scoring 24 years since September 11, 2001 Thursday with solemn ceremonies, volunteer work and other tributes honoring the victims.

Many beings dear to nearly 3,000 people killed joined dignitaries and politicians in commemorations Thursday in New York, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the Pentagon service in Virginia where 184 soldiers and civilians were killed when the air pirates led an airliner in the siege of the American army.

“On this fateful day, wild monsters attacked the very symbols of our civilization. However, here in Virginia and New York and in the sky above Pennsylvania, the Americans did not hesitate,” said Trump in his remarks, who understood anecdotes concerning the victims of the attack. “They stood on their feet, and they have shown the world that we will never give in, we will never lean, we will never give up and our great American flag will never fail.”

Trump warned that if the United States was attacked, “we will track you down.”

“We will crush you mercilessly, and we will undoubtedly triumph. This is why we have appointed the former Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of War,” he said, referring to the new secondary name of the ministry. “It will be different. We won the First World War. We won the Second World War. We won everything before that and between the two. And then we decided to change the game.

Trump will go to the Bronx Thursday evening for a baseball match between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers.

In Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan, the names of the attack victims were read aloud by the family and relatives, notably Denise Matuza, Jennifer Nilsen and Michelle Pizzo. They went up on a bus from Staten Island for the Lower Manhattan Thursday morning, each carrying t-shirts sporting the names and faces of their husband, who died in the attack.

Even 24 years later, his heartbreaking heart, said Nilsen, whose husband, Troy Nilsen, worked at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Center. He feels the same thing every year.

Others choose to mark the day during more intimate rallies.

James Lynch, who lost his father, Robert Lynch, during the attack on the World Trade Center, said that he and his family would attend a ceremony near their hometown of New Jersey before spending the day at the beach.

This is one of those things where any sorrow, I do not think it disappears, said Lynch while he, his partner and his mother joined thousands of volunteers preparing meals for the needy during a charitable event on September 11 in Manhattan the day before the birthday. Finding joy in this sorrow, I think, was a large part of my growth with this, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/trump-visit-pentagon-us-marks-24th-anniversary-911-attacks-rcna230561

