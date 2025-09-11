A new world order does not come, that's already there and that is what it looks like

On September 3, 2025, China celebrated the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan by organizing a carefully choreographed event in which 26 world leaders were offered a view of the Beijing podium The impressive soldier could.

The show of force was deliberate and Relaunched a debate in Western media To find out if we are at the forefront of a new world order centered on China to replace the international order of the rules dominated by the United States.

But like someone who written on geopoliticsI think we are already there. It could be in flow, and the United States still has a big role, but a New World Order Has started and as it develops, it will be more and more different from its replacement.

A brief history of world orders

Global history can be understood as the boom and the fall of different orders, defined as a dominant relationship of power of the given times and institutions and norms that result from it.

From 1815 to 1880, the United Kingdom was the Undeniable global superpowerWith an empire and a navy that lasted the globe. The period from 1880 to 1945 was one of the imperial rivalries, because other European countries and the United States sought to copy the success of Britain and replace its domination. Supplant it was the bipolar world Two competing superpowers, the Soviet Union and the United States, marking the period from 1945 to 1991.

The fall of the Soviet Union was the start of a brief period, from 1991 to 2008, of a unipolar world Centered on the world domination of the United States, military power and economic power. With the retirement of world communism, the United States has increased its influence and that of the international order based on the rules, it helped to establish after 1945, through institutions such as the World Trade Organization, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

It did not last long in front of a long war against terrorismTHE Iraq invasion of the invasion ofthe long occupation of Afghanistan and finally the 2008 Global Financial Crisis that Not the strength of the United States And weaken domestic support for the role of Washingtons as a world police officer.

To a multipolar world

In recent years, a new multipolar world emerged with at least four distinct sources of power.

The United States remains at the heart of this world order. It has a huge territory, a dynamic economy and the strategic luxury of the large oceans in the east and the west and much smaller powers in the north and south. The United States had a global military presence in the previous bipolar and unipolar order. But the cost of that exaggerated imperial I encouraged Washington to transfer the burden of costs to its former allies, leading to a new militarization in Europe and East Asia where most countries aim to increase military spending.

There is also a change in economic arrangements. In the unipolar order, the United States has promoted a free trade arrangement without friction and economic globalization. This resulted in the world change in manufacturing which in turn created a populist reaction in countries where manufacturing employment was hollowed out.

NOW, economic nationalism becomes a much more common refrain than free trade. Long of the allegedly open market promoter, the United States is now paving the way by resuscitating pricing barriers to levels that have not been seen on the world scene for decades.

Military realignments and growing trade barriers will make it increasingly difficult to assemble sustainable alliances. In the short term, the United States can take advantage of its existing power to its advantage, but in the long term, other countries will probably move too much dependence on the United States American century That the Henry Luce publishing magnate described in 1941 has to all finals.

China is now a Peer competitor in the United States in economic and military power. Increasingly, under the powerful leadership of Xi Jinping, China is openly looking for a more sino world order with institutions and a matching world arrangement. To this end, he assembles a Resistance axis to a world order dominated by the United States. Russia, suffering from post-imperial syndromeis an important member but not an equal partner.

Russian power is limited to establishing an Eurasian sphere of influence in its former Soviet republics and disrupting liberal democracies. But in this, Russia is more a spoiler than an architect of the new order.

And then there is Europe, faced with what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Generational challenge While the United States is moving away from Europe to Indo-Pacific, just as Russia represents a more serious threat to Europe, in particular for its most east states.

Europe is Remilitarizing after decades of demilitarization. Sweden and Finland joined NATO in 2023 and 2024, respectively. In the coming decades, Europe could become an independent source of economic and military power with a different program from the United States more eager to deal with Russia, less willing to support Israel, and perhaps more willing to engage with China.

But the three electricity centers in the United States, China and Europe will find it difficult with similar and unique internal challenges.

All have slow savings and aging populations. The United States faces growing inequality and political instability as it goes from a liberal democracy to competitive authoritarianism. China has an unstoppted army, an imminent demographic crisis, a failing economy and a upcoming succession struggle.

Finally, Europe is assailed with nationalist populism and increasing social protection costs as well as military expenditure increase.

South world growth

This triple division strangely recalls the tripartite world division in George Orwells 1984Where Oceania, Eurasia and Estasia waged a permanent war of changing alliances.

But Orwell wrote at a time when a large part of what is now called the world South was under the informal or formal control of superpowers. This is no longer the case in the world South, especially in the case of the largest countries such as Brazil,, India And Indonesia.

The world South is not yet a coherent block, the more an informal arrangement of independent actors who tend to coverage between the main powers.

A world in flow

However, none of this new global reality means that things are now corrected. Indeed, the new world order is in a state of disturbing flow which promises years of increasing pain. The United States and China both need allies, and the countries of the world South will continue to go to bed between competing powers.

As such, the world is in a constant jubilant process, because the main powers are looking for alliances while treating internal pressures. In this disorderly status quo, many questions remain: who will be the most effective in building sustainable alliances? Will China manage its internal challenges? Will Europe come together? Will Russia continue its disturbing ways? A post-Trump, could Post-Putin Russia and Post-Xe China move the world in a different direction in a different direction?

And there is a big question above all the others: can the main powers manage their competition thanks to shared global interests, such as the fight against climate change, environmental pollution and pandemic threats? Or the growing conflicts in the newly contested areas of the Arctic, Cyberspace, Space and the Oceanic Kingdom, and in the current geopolitical points, provide the trigger of the pure and simple conflict?

All orders from the world end. Hope is that the old does it with a groan rather than a blow.