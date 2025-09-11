Arrests, prohibitions and used breakdown on the Internet. Erdogan closes pro-CHP demonstrations

Turkish authorities continue to repress the main opposition party. With the management of the Commercial Metropolis in Commission, the judges could also withdraw the national management. At least 14 people have been arrested in recent days to encourage demonstrations on the street. Internet blocks and restrictions, prohibit demonstrations, leaflets and sit-ins.

Istanbul (Asianews) – The foray into Russian drones In Poland, part of the Atlantic Alliance, which brings the conflict between Moscow and kyiv more and more to Europe, and Israel closer to the conflict, and Israel raid In Doha against the leaders of Hamas, eclipses a democratic emergency in another NATO country: in recent days, in the midst of international silence, the judiciary – with the approval of the government – actually has removed and placed under administration the leaders of the Republican People's Party (CHP)The country's main opposition movement in Istanbul.

In addition, there have been several arrests among those who went down to the street to demonstrate, as well as blockages and internet prohibitions to try to “obscure” dissent and dissatisfaction among the population opposite to the Authoritarian drift Imposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On September 9, the authorities arrested three people for positions on social networks encouraging the population to gather before the headquarters of the CHP in Istanbul, after the police surrounded the building in accordance with the court decision to replace elected leaders.

The Prosecutor General's office also launched a survey of 24 accounts for “incentive to commit a crime”, a provision of the penal code used against calls for street demonstrations. Police arrested a total of 14 people, nine of whom were dismissed in court.

The magistrates ordered the pre-processes detention of the writer Nur Betül Aras and the political scientist Abdullah Esin (the third was not officially announced); The others have been released on probation and parole, which may include the obligation to periodically present themselves to the authorities or to the restrictions on the movement.

Ten other people are wanted. According to other sources, Aras is also faced with accusations of “insulting the president”, an accusation that his lawyer described as unfounded.

The judges have limited access to platforms and social media, in particular X (formerly Twitter), Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok and Whatsapp, according to experts from Netblocks, a global network instructor.

Restrictions and blocks are linked to calls for demonstrations and protests from the CHP after the police have established barricades around its headquarters in Istanbul to facilitate the entry of “new leadership”.

No comments, however, of the Turkish Union of Service Providers, mainly responsible for the implementation of the strong restrictions imposed by the authorities. At the same time, the Governor's office prohibited public rallies from September 7 to 10 in several districts, including Besiktas, Beyoglu, Eyuppsultan, Kagaghane, Sariyer and Sisli, for “public reasons”. The ban covers press declarations, meetings, demonstrations, the establishment of tents, sit-ins, signature campaigns, commemorations, leaflets and the establishment of banners or posters.

The party and its wing for young people had invited supporters to gather outside the building. According to prosecutors, publications on social networks under survey encouraged people to attend rallies despite the prohibitions.

The CHP, the oldest political party in Turkey, administers the municipalities of major cities, notably Istanbul, a metropolis of more than 16 million inhabitants and the country's economic center. The demonstration was launched by the civil court decision to cancel the party's provincial congress in 2023 and to reject local leaders elected for alleged irregularities.

The court appointed a provisional board of directors of five members; In response, the party expelled the longtime politician Gürsel Tekin after accepting the appointment.

The arrests are part of a broader campaign that has intensified since the victories of the opposition landslide during the local elections of March 2024. Since October of last year, prosecutors and the police have conducted surveys on corruption and terrorism, leading to hundreds of arrests, including that of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu, the most important figure of opposition.

At least 15 CHP mayors have been imprisoned while waiting for the trial, with economic repercussions, including market disturbances and concerns among foreign investors. Meanwhile, the party has changed the address of its provincial headquarters, designating the former headquarters of Saryer as the office of President Özgür Özel.

Finally, the Ankara prosecutor's office simultaneously initiated another civil procedure contesting the validity of the CHP national congress in November 2023, which elected Özel itself to lead the party founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The decision is expected on September 15: if the court cancels the congress, the judges could invalidate the vote and replace the national leaders with more “accommodating” figures towards the government and Erdogan itself.

Hence the party's request to convene an extraordinary congress on September 21 to allow delegates to vote on the calendar of the court; However, the request must first be approved by a local electoral commission.