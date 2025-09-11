Aleg PKS Rahmat Saleh highlighted the momentum, communication and the role of the media have become the key to policy in the digital age





JAKARTA (11/09) – In a seminar with the theme of Prosumensia: the transformation of the digital media into politics and democracy held by the faction of the PKS Parliament with the Sahid University, member of the Indonesian Parliament of the PKS faction, Rahmat Saleh, explained how digital media played an important role in political challenge, in particular in the presidential election 2024. According to him, there are two things that are the main factors of political victory in the current era, namely momentum and communication. He cited the 2024 presidential election, where the Prabowo pair suffered Gibran Rakabuming Rakabum managed to use the political momentum supported by the power of the young generation. Gen Z obtains a large part in the general elections of 2024, and the communication strategy of the Prabowo-Gibran couple managed to win their votes by effectively using digital media, said Rahmat. Rahmat described at least three factors that caused the PRABOWO-GIBRAN couple to win the electoral challenge in 2024, namely to cooperate with young people as the main face of the campaign, using political momentum with the proximity of Gibran as a 7th president of Joko Widodo, and using massive social media to deal with direct questions and public accounts. In addition, he stressed that the media has a double role: as a source of information as well as a struggle for meaning. The Prabowo-Gibran media team is considered successful to manage media parameters so that it can touch the Z Gen. Rahmat also pointed out that the Gimik really attracted the attention of the Z generation to the substance. Communication strategies are even able to reverse negative perceptions to be positive. The Gemoy label has managed to transform a bad image into an attraction, namely the solid proof of the media framing, he said. However, he recalled that the domination of the digital media also leads to risks to democracy, in particular in media control by certain parties. In addition, according to generation Y and Z, according to him, he is now in double position, namely as a “kings manufacturer” while facing a digital dilemma. At the end of its presentation, the PKS legislator confirmed the importance of media literacy so that the public is able to adjust the information, not easily caused and to remain intelligent to process political dynamics in digital spaces.

