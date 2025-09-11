The organizers of the Ryder Cup ask Donald Trump to delay the arrival of Bethpage to avoid security chaos | Ryder





The organizers of the Ryder Cup asked that Donald Trump does not arrive for the opening blows to Bethpage this month, with fears of security chaos similar to the scenes that caused a delay at the start of the US final tennis men final on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if the message is taken into account in the White House. While the officials of the Ryder Cup have no problem with the American president arriving during New York as planned on the first day, they logistically believe, it would be much easier if Trump is for lunch and the Friday afternoon session.

The Flushing Meadows final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has been maintained due to additional security measures set up for Trumps visit to Arthur Ashe stadium. The use of airport style scanners has led to huge queues outside the arena.

The Ryder Cup will have a greater attendance of around 50,000 per day and has no range to change the start time. Most of the gallery generally wants to be in place in the morning for the first starting strokes.

Sources indicate that the organizers of the Ryder Cup are trying to be proactive so that the Friday morning game and the crowd are not affected. Spectators paid $ 750 for tickets while the American team tries to recover the Ryder Cup from Europe.

A spokesperson for the PGA of America said: Although President Trump indicated the advantage of participating in the Ryder Cup 2025 in Bethpage, specific details have not been confirmed. As we get closer to the Ryder Cup Week, we will communicate all the relevant updates that could have an impact on Ryder Cup's experience. Our priority remains offering a transparent, secure and first class event for all our guests.

Luke Donald, the European captain, admitted that his team will have to be ready for the agates created by the appearance of Trumps. Donald said: There were tennis delays. I think you are probably all aware of this, but I hope they learned.

It is a great process, obviously, to bring an upcoming president to an event. There is a lot of security and everything. It takes work, I'm sure. The PGA of Americas work is to ensure that it is transparent. He wants to be there to probably greet the players and I think the crowd will probably be noisy whatever happens.

We know that the president is going to be there, it is not as if he was going to introduce himself and that we did not expect it, so that's good.

The Trumps association with golf was again highlighted Wednesday by confirmation on Wednesday that its Doonbeg Resort will stage the Irish Open in 2026.

