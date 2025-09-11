









Seoul, South Korea

–



The United States and Japan are starting on Thursday two weeks of military exercises that will deploy a missile system capable of hitting the Chinese continent, a Beijing move has already condemned as a threat to regional security and stability.

Dragon exercises resolved less than 48 hours after the American defense secretary Pete Hegseth spoke with his Chinese counterpart, the Minister of Defense, Adm. Dong Jun, by video call in their first known talks, which the Pentagon described as frank and constructive.

American-Japanese exercises also occur a little more than a week after a huge Chinese military parade in Beijing, during which the Liberation Army of the Peoples showed some of his new missile systems while chief Xi Jinping looked alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Korea Kim Jong Un.

The joint exercises will present the USS Typhon and NMESIS missiles as well as the surface surface surface missiles of Japan type 12, according to a press release from the US marine body.

Variable beaches missile systems offer layers to protect criticism, defending key land and project power, the press release said.

Beijing has already called the deployment of typhoon, also known as the American mid -range capacity system (MRC), as a substantial threat to strategic security in the region.

The United States and Japan should respect the security problems of other countries and should not introduce the Typhon intermediate storage missile system, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, at the end of last month.

The Typhon system is capable of dismissing the Standard 6 missile (SM-6), which can be used for defense ballistic anti-missile, defense of planes and can also target ships at sea at a range of 370 kilometers (230 miles), according to the anti-missile defense project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

He can also dismiss the Tomahawk terrestrial attack missile, a handy cruise missile with a range of 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles), according to the CSIS.

It was deployed for the first time in the Pacific for exercises last year in the Philippines, in a decision which was also sentenced by Beijing.

The typhoon will be at the Air Station of the Navy Corps Iwakuni on the main Japanese island of Honshu for the resolved dragon exercises, the Marine Declaration said.

The release of the navy body did not say where the other systems would be deployed, but said that the exercises would include the islands of the southwest Japan, which extend to less than 70 miles (113 kilometers) of the Taiwan coast, the autonomous island that the Chinese Communist Party claims as itself and has promised to grasp by force if necessary.

The NMESIS system is a short -term missile, at around 115 miles (185 kilometers), which draws sea strike missiles on naval targets.

According to the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS (Iiss), the Japanese 12 -type missile upgraded up to 560 miles (900 kilometers).

Hegseth told Dong on Wednesday that the United States did not seek a conflict with China and did not continue to change the regime or the strangulation of China, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell.

At the same time, however, he relayed in any case that the United States has vital interests in Asia-Pacific, priority theater, and will resolutely protect these interests, added Parnell.

Dong urged HegSeth to respect the fundamental interests of China and raised Taiwan and the Southern China Sea, according to Chinese reading.

The appeal between the Defense Ministers intervenes while the United States and China accelerate a high-level commitment while anticipation is based on a possible summit between XI and Trump this fall.

Trump and his best advisers are quietly preparing to Travel to South Korea At the end of October, for the Rally of Ministers of Trade in Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific, three officials of the Trump administration said in CNN. The summit is considered a key opportunity for Trump to meet XI.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Affairs Wang Yi spoke by phone. The two met for the last time in July on the sidelines of the Anase Regional Forum in Malaysia.

Chinese reading said that the two parties considered the appeal in a timely, necessary and productive, and underlined the need to take advantage of the chief diplomacy of the state to help the two countries manage differences and improve cooperation.

Meanwhile, a bipartite group of legislators from the House of Representatives of the United States will make an official trip to China later this month, marking the first trip of this type in more than six years.