Eleven days before Israel targets Qatar on September 9 to eliminate the leaders of Hamas engaged in peace talks, Turkey recalled that Israel had committed a genocide in Gaza. His Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan (himself a Kurdish) on August 29, announced in the Parliament that his country slams all commercial and economic links with Israel. There will be no more air and shipping contact with the Zionist entity.

Qatar was bombed, despite the presence of 3,000 Turkish soldiers in this country. In addition, there is an American military base located there. If Iranian drones on the way to Israel were killed by American troops based in Jordan, why was the same action taken against the Israeli air force in this case to protect Qatar? Thus, connivance cannot be excluded.

Ironically, it took about 23 months to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to realize that the Israelis engaged in criminal acts against the men, women and children of Gaza. But if no Turkish vessel or plane had marked or landing in Israel and vice versa, what will happen to Azerbaijani oil, which is killed towards the port of Türkiye and then shipped to Israel? The authorities of Ankara have, until the drafting of this article is not clearly clearly indicated on this issue. If the oil shipment is really arrested in Azerbaijan, the largest supplier in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have to look elsewhere for the oil he uses to fuel his bombers to destroy Gaza and target Syria, Yemen, Iran and now Qatar. In this way, Turkey, which wins Fast Bucks as an intermediary, is also involved in crime against the Palestinians. It would be too much to say that Erdogan takes revenge on the Arabs for their revolt against the Ottoman Empire at the height of the First World War in 1916, but the game he played in the region exhibited his ambition.

It would be suicidal for any Arab friend of Israel if, even after the last bombing of Qatar, he comes to the rescue of Netanyahu and sells oil in Tel Aviv in case Turkey really ceases to transport the Azerbaijani oil.

Too smart by half

Turkey in May 2024 was seven months after October 7, 2023 announced that it is breaking direct trade with Israel, but now its Minister of Foreign Affairs said that it had broken all links by air and sea routes. Thus, the image has become more complex and exposed the double speaking of Erdogan. The former Indian ambassador to Turkey MK Bhadrakumar, in an article by Deccan Herald on August 13, wrote: The Turks carry different hats depending on the circumstances-neo-optomanism and Islamism to pan-turkism and membership in NATO.

Thus, the last hardening of the governments of Erdogan of his position against Israel may not have much to do with the genocide of Gaza, but more to do with the situation in Syria, where Ankara did not expand her influence after the collapse of the dictatorship of Bashar al-Assads on December 8 of last year. Rather, it is Israel led by the United States who now has a virtual swing on this country. Israeli defense forces not only consolidate their positions near defenseless Damascus, but also control 40% of the water from the Syrias. Washington and Tel Aviv have become so embarrassing by the collapse of Syria that they now have their noses in Lebanon, where they want to demiliate Hezbollah.

Türkiye, American role in the Caucasus

Azerbaijan dominated by Shiites is a good friend of Sunni Turkey and Israel. Contrary to that, Azerbaijan would have given an airspace to the Israeli air force to bomb Iran, although the latter is the main Shiite power in the world. Mossad agents have secretly entered Iran to kill the best scientists and commanders of Azerbaijan. This had happened despite the visit of April 28 in Baku by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is himself of Azer origin. As an initiative aimed at improving links with his northern neighbor, the Iranian president first took the first trip in six years to this country.

Azerbaijan is the largest buyer in arms in Israel, in his war with Armenia, the first Christian country on earth. Armenian Christians The hatred of the Jews is a known fact. On the other hand, the Dinde-Armenie relationship has barely improved since the bloody quarrel during the First World War.

Whatever the posture of Turkey in the Middle East and the Caucasus, Ankara will be the beneficiary of the Donald Trump peace agreement, on August 8, negotiated the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This agreement will open the way to an economic corridor of the Caspian Sea region rich in energy in the west. The role of Turkey, a member of NATO, would be crucial. The objective is to verify Russia and Iran.

Curiously, the International Corridor of North-South Transport from the Iranian Coast to Russia will facilitate all the countries of the region, notably Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. The United States, Israel and Western European countries would not appreciate this evolution.

Needless to say, Turkish President Erdogan was invited to the meeting of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin, although the country is not its full member. Turkey was the only member of NATO to be there.

By the way, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Pakistani counterpart Shahbaz Sharif, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as Erdogan and welcome Chinese chief Xi Jinping, were present on this occasion. Until sometimes, it was not planned, and the merit of gathering them is to the American president Donald Trump.

The joint press release condemned crime to Gaza, Israeli and American bombings on Iran, and the terrorist attack on Jafar Express in Pakistan and Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire in India.

Geopolitical status of Turkey

While Turkey enjoys geo-strategic importance, the United States, Russia, China and the European Union all want to put it on their own. At the same time, it has a historical role to play in Western and central Asia as well as in North Africa, which were once part of its empire.

While Erdogan seeks to capitalize on this geographical advantage, he tries to navigate several paths simultaneously. It is a risky adventure, and it should trace a clear line on Israel. He will have to accept that Israel is a military outpost of the West. After about a million Russian and Ukrainian victims, the United States and the European powers have not given up their responsibility to protect Ukraine. This is how even if Russia and Ukraine have an overwhelming population of disciples from the Greek Orthodox Church.

If Ukraine cannot be abandoned, how can we Israel, a nation that the United States, the United Kingdom and France have created with certain clear military objectives. To achieve this objective, biblical prophecy is fully exploited. Israel broken by war under Netanyahu does not do it all alone.

The Erdogan Lip Service to the Arabs would not work.