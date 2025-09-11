Gohar a key figure to request relief for PTI, Khan but …





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, illustrated with the president of PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan. PTI / File

Islamabad: President of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the lawyer, Gohar Ali Khan, is perhaps the only leader of the party who, if given, could obtain an essential political space for the party and its imprisoned leader.

Party sources, which are aware of the background interactions of the lawyer, have said that Gohar known for his decency and his sweetness enjoys a rare level of respect in political and institutional circles, which positions him as a possible bridges manufacturer at a time when the PTI faces growing challenges.

His own image, his professional experience and his non -conflict approach make him acceptable for stakeholders who remain reluctant to engage directly with the PTI.

“Although there is a target of the party's social media and has even been declared” Ghaddar “(traitor), its loyalty to Khan is indisputable,” said a source.

However, it is underlined that only Barrister Gohar can play a decisive role if he receives a clear authority and a political space by Imran Khan himself.

Until now, the former Prime Minister has kept strong control over the affairs of the parties behind bars, leaving little room for independent decision -making by other PTI leaders.

“The Gohar lawyer could become the communication channel with the government and the establishment, but its role depends entirely to know if Imran allows it to act on its behalf,” noted a main source of the party.

Imran chose Gohar for the position of confidence of the acting president of the PTI in 2023. Unlike other PTI leaders known for their fiery rhetoric, Gohar maintained a measured approach in his public statements, carefully balancing the party's requirements with a tone of decency. This behavior made its image very much for institutions that have often been in contradiction with the PTI leadership style.

What distinguishes Gohar in the current political landscape is its unusual acceptability for government and military establishments among PTI leaders. This position was obvious when no one other than Imran confirmed Gohar's meeting with the army chief.

He is known within the party and beyond for his non-conflictual policy and was a defender of dialogue. Gohar is also opposed to anti-artisanal campaigns led by PTI's social media and the party's foreign chapters.

However, despite his position as president, Gohar's ability to make decisive movements remains limited by his dependence on Imran Khan authority. The imprisoned leader continues to exert a total influence on parties of the parties, Gohar frequently visiting an Adiala prison to request advice on strategic decisions.

Even if not, the main committees of the main committee parties and the political committee also have the power to make decisions.

This limitation of the president and the committees has been demonstrated several times on questions ranging from dialogue to the internal policy of the parties.

Originally published in the news

