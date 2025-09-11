Continued by the Citizen trial, Jokowi's lawyer is currently not a state organizer





Suarakarya.id: The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was again prosecuted. This time, the one who continued was the head of Tafan Hakim and Bangun Sutototé through the trial in justification of citizens (CLS) at the Solo District Court (PN). The trial was linked to the controversy of the Jokowi diploma which was considered as not providing any certainty. The trial was brought at the solo district court on August 22, 2025 through the applicant's lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq SH and registered in the solo district court with number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT. Regarding the trial, Jokowi appointed a legal advisor, Yb Irpan. After that, Thursday (9/9/2025), YB Irpan met Jokowi at his personal residence in Sumber, Solo, Central Java. Read also: The defecting of Esemka cars rejected, Jokowi's lawyer received the judge's decision “This morning, according to the order of the day scheduled by Mr. Jokowi, I was asked to meet in the context of the coordination and consultation linked to the CLS trial at the District Court of Surakarta,” said Yb Irpan. IRPAN also declared that linked to the trial, his party carried out an analysis of the question of whether the trial brought by the applicant meets the criteria as CLS prosecution. “Because if I pay particular attention and the CLS trial chooses the first characteristic that the accused is the administration of the state,” he explained. According to IRPAN, because the object of the dispute concerns the rights which are not fulfilled by the administrators of the State who should be the right of citizens. Then, the requests filed are also sent to the administration of the State which is considered ignorant of the fulfillment of the rights of citizens to develop policies. Read also: The Surakarta district court refuses the trial of the ESEMKA car with the defendant Jokowi “Now the problem is whether the substance of the trial brought by his brother Top Taufan through his lawyer Mr. Taufiq fulfilled the criteria as we mentioned in the CLS trial,” he explained. In addition, according to IRPAN, Jokowi is no longer a state organizer. His status as a citizen who has the same position, there is no authority as a state organizer. “I have not been able to conclude questions substantially in the future that we will transmit in its development after the case is included in examining a court hearing,” he said. Meanwhile, the plaintiff's lawyer, Mr. Taufiq, said that there were four names that were the defendant. Namely, 7th president, Joko Widodo, Professor Rector UGM Dr. Ova Emilia, the vice-chancellor of the UGM, Professor Dr. Wening Udasmoro, and the Indonesian national police. Read also: Explanation of the rector of the UGM on the diploma of Jokowi, president of the House of Representatives Commission X HETIFAH SJAIFUDIAN: Learning a precious educational governance of education with integrity

