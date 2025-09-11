Politics
China-Us Talks marks a “small step” to XI meet Trump
US President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping spoke for the last time in June – Copyright Pool / AFP / Evgenia Novozhenina, Saul Loeb
Isabel Kui
Consecreen talks between the main diplomats and defense leaders of the United States could mark “a small stage” towards a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, analysts said, but warned against the expectations of an imminent summit.
The last time the US President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping Met was in 2019, so all eyes would be discussions on flash points like Taiwan, the Southern China Sea and American prices.
The tensions between the two largest economies in the world have simmered this year, but have been considerably cooled since April, when the two countries have slapped the climbing of the other exports.
Trump and Xi spoke last time in June on the phone.
The American chief said in August that he expects to visit China this year or shortly after, noting that the economic ties between the two countries have improved.
Although XI did not publicly comment on a potential visit by Trump, Wednesday talks between the defense of countries and foreign affairs leaders raised the hope of a face to face meeting between the two leaders.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday on a telephone call on Wednesday that he wanted a constructive and open dialogue with China.
Wang described the call with Rubio as fruitful, but warned that “recent negative words and acts of the American party have undermined the legitimate rights and interests of China”, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The talks were “a continuation of conversations and previous gestures carried out by the leaders and negotiations on the trade agreement,” said Dylan Loh, an associate professor at the Nanyang technological university in Singapore.
“It is, for me, a small positive step, but there are many other steps to do,” Loh told AFP.
– Uncertainty to come –
In a separate video call the same day, the Chinese Defense Minister warned the Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that “contain, dissuade or interfere with China will be futile,” reported the CCTV state broadcaster.
The two conversations could “pave the way to a Trump-Xe meeting,” said Chong Ja Ian, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.
“But none of this is clear at this stage,” Chong told AFP.
“The president is known to make and modify the decisions quickly, so it can be premature to predict that the meeting of certain leaders is imminent,” he warned, referring to Trump.
Calls occurred a few days after Xi presided over a major parade to mark the end of the Second World War, bringing together leaders, including the Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea Kim Jong Un.
Trump accused the three conspiracy leaders against the United States.
It is unlikely that XI confirms the date and the possibility of a meeting with Trump until there is a “list scripted contained in the articles to speak” with his counterpart, said Lim Tai Wei, professor and expert in East Asia at Japanese University Soka.
“The single political system of China does not allow any surprises to arise at a summit with Trump,” said Lim to AFP.
The LOH of NTU said that there was always an expectation that the two leaders could meet during a next APEC summit between the end of October and early November, which takes place in the southern city of Gyeongju in Korea.
“However, given the quick and external changes, you never really know,” added Loh.
