Trump blames the rhetoric of the left after Kirk ShootExBulletin

President Trump plans to postthumously award the presidential medal of freedom, the best civil honor in the country, in Charlie Kirk, the influencer of Maga and to close the ally of Trump killed Wednesday in a targeted attack on a university campus of UTAH.

“We are missing a lot, however, I have no doubt that the voice of Charlie and the courage he put in the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live,” said Trump, speaking during an event at the Pentagon commemorating the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Wednesday evening, in a video message from the oval of the hour office after Kirk was killed, Trump congratulated Kirk, whom he attributed for helping him win the 2024 elections for his activism. He then said that what happened to Kirk is a consequence of people demonizing those with whom they do not agree “in the most hateful and most despicable way”, and turned his anger to the political left.

“Radical political violence has injured too many innocent people and has taken too many lives. Tonight, I ask all Americans to engage in American values ​​for which Charlie Kirk has lived and died,” said Trump.

A suspect in the shooting had not been appointed and remains in freedom.

President Trump shares a message on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

I ask all Americans to engage in American values ​​for which Charlie Kirk lived and died. The values ​​of freedom of expression, citizenship, the rule of law and patriotic devotion and the love of God. pic.twitter.com/3fbsgs4zxa

– The White House (@Whitehouse) September 11, 2025

“For years, radical people have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to the Nazis and the worst mass murder and criminals in the world. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for terrorism that we see in our country today, and that must stop immediately,” said Trump.

Trump said that his administration would find “those who have contributed to this atrocity and other political violence, including organizations that finance and support it, as well as those who attack our judges, law enforcement and all the others who bring order to our country”.

Trump pulled a line line of the assassination attempt during his campaign rally last year at the murder of the CEO of Unitedhealthcare, Brian Thompson, and the shooting of the head of the majority of the room in 2017, Steve scalizes, during a convention baseball practice.

Trump included no example of political violence against the Democrats, such as the June attack in Minnesota who killed a state legislator and left another wounded or the hammer attack in 2022 against Paul Pelosi, the husband of the president of the house at the time, Nancy Pelosi. She was not at home at the time, but was the target planned.

Trump paid tribute to Kirk's work with young Americans and asked Americans to engage in “freedom of expression, citizenship, the rule of law and patriotic devotion and the love of God”, values ​​he said that Kirk adopted, calling him “martyr for truth and freedom”.

In 2017, at the start of his first mandate, Trump tackled the attack on scalie with much more political restraint, delivering a two -minute speech which did not mention the political affiliation of the attacker. The shooter, who was killed by the police, was a supporter of Bernie Sanders.

“We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans,” said Trump after the 2017 shooting. “We are the strongest when we are unified and when we work for the common good.”

