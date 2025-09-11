



President Donald Trump is back to his favorite game: economic roulette. For a moment, he urges the European Union (EU) to slam 100% prices on Indian and Chinese products to punish Moscow. The next one, he cooed on “continuous negotiations” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hung the possibility of an agreement. This is a model that India has already seen: the carrot in one hand, the stick in the other. Washington has already doubled the 50%Indian import prices, a direct slap for the reduced oil trade in New Delhi with Russia. Now Trump wants the EU to join the battery, even though he whisters sweet Notheings on the partnership. For Indian exporters, it is not a policy, it is a cervical boost. Dr. Manoranjan Sharma, chief economist at Infomerics Ratings, believes that the danger lies in Trump's speech at its nominal value. “Donald Trump's contradictory signals complicate the prospect of a simple American-Indian commercial negotiation. Although it suggests a desire to engage in New Delhi, its EU calls to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese and Indian products, as well as its own proposal to double the prices on Indian imports to 50%, undercoignets credibility and confidence, “he told IndiatoDay.in. For Sharma, this is exactly how India could be accumulated in what he calls the “Masala offers” mutually made through lever torsion. They may seem spicy, but in practice, they are bland solutions: flashy compromises that buy temporary calm while leaving exporters exposed to the next anger crisis in Washington. “The priority is to guarantee the clarity of market access in critical sectors such as textiles, precious stones and jewelry, pharmaceutical products and cars while avoiding” Masala offers, “he warned. “With pricing hikes already weighing on exports and GDP projections, India is looking for strategic relief and predictability, not short -term concessions.” In other words: do not be seduced by the handshake photo. India negotiators must put pressure for boring but vital price rollbacks, the mechanisms for resolving enforceable disputes and the guarantees of sustainable access to the market. Otherwise, each concession could be canceled with a single Trump publication on social networks. Sharma sees an opportunity for India in the middle of chaos. “India can take advantage of reset to put pressure on sustainable arrangements, pricing reductions, progression and robust recoils such as dispute settlement mechanisms, to mitigate the risk of volatility of American policies.” “Based on the vision of the` `mission 500 '' to double bilateral trade at $ 500 billion by 2030, India must also address persistent non-tariff measures, including customs assessment rules, import licenses, pre-entretian inspections, rules of origin and new realities related to trade. For India, the issues go far beyond the prices. It is a question of knowing whether its economy is strong enough and intelligent enough to resist the closure of compromises in Masala. Trump can love playing hot and cold, but India cannot afford to sweat every Washington mood swing. – ends Posted by: Koustav das Posted on: Sept. 11, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/business/story/donald-trump-narendra-modi-india-us-trade-tariff-trouble-avoid-masala-deal-2785495-2025-09-11

