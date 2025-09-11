During a cold family in the Dominican Republic in February 2024, the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a day to go to Los Roques, an archipsolago in the north of the Venézuelien Venezuela, for a meeting with Nicols Mature. During his years as a tenant of Downing Street number 10, Boris even called the Venezuelan president as the “dictator of a evil diet”. Now, the The guardian reveals that Johnson received 240 thousand pounds (around 300,000 euros) for its presence at the meeting. There was a third participant in the meeting that lasted 45 minutes: Maarten Petermann, head of a risk capital fund.

The February meeting of last year – held when Johnson J was far from Funes two years – served to open an alternative diplomat in Venezuela. The Chavista regime experienced one of its most critical moments, PHS Maduro blocked the candidacy of the presidential opposition.

The files obtained by the English newspaper reveal that Boris Johnson signed a contract in September 2023 with Merlyn Advisors, a company of the former London, based in JP Morgan. The contract said that, for this consultant, the Prime Minister “Interag[ia] With several national and international stakeholders who would benefit from prospects and experiences. “”

The VNCLE has planned that for each meeting, the former LDER of the British Conservative Party received 200,000 pounds (around 234,000 euros), in a total which could reach 1.6 million pounds (1.87 million euros) per year per eight meetings. The Guardian had access to an invoice sent by Boris Johnson Merlyn Advisors worth 200,000 pounds (who added 40,000 others), which dated 15 from Maro 2024, weeks after the meeting. Despite all the indications in this regard, the English newspaper recognizes that it has not been able to prove that the transaction is a payment for the presence with Maduro.

According to the information obtained, the contract with Johnson lasted two years and was in effect in October 2023, less than six months before the meeting with Maduro. Merlyn Advisors has also been committed to 35 thousand pounds by MS (more than 40,000 euros) to support a reflection This Boris Johnson was thinking about creating in the United Kingdom. In response to the Guardian, Maarten Petermann said comments to make.

Boris Johnson also responded directly to the alleged payment of the meeting with Maduro, but approached other suspicions that target. Indeed Boris files.

Boris Johnson resigned from the British government's LDER position in July 2022. What precipitated the decision was a wave of his executive and his conservative parliamentary group, APS Boris promoted Chris Pincher on the Tarie bench, even when he was known that he was targeted by a sexual assessment. But it would only be the last drop of water in a case sequence, namely the “partygate”, which bore his government.

The recent escape from his office also reveals documents dating from his time against the executive and raises doubts about secret meetings and official altos as well as possible covid containment rules during the pandemic. However, the second major revelation of this Guardian investigation that Johnson made improper use of the public to benefit as government. To finance your private cabinet, former British Prime Ministers can complain of around 115,000 pounds (more than 130,000 euros) per yearIn addition to other subsidies to spend on their employees. In an investigation in reaction, Boris Johnson said: “This trash can.”

Boris ensures that taxpayers' money for representation costs “has been used entirely according to the rules“The subordinate subordinate to administrative costs” derived from the special position in public life “of the Prime Ministers and cannot be spent in security or to finance private interests. The data obtained shows that the three full-time employees of the Boris Johnson office are involved in their commercial negotiations, raising doubts about the use of the underground.

There are other former British Prime Ministers who are demanding the continuation in question for their private offices. Among them, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May and Liz Truss, 49 days ago at Downing Street 10. In the past, Tony Blair's Gabines and David Cameron also raised a policy because of the activities to which these leaders dedicated after Sabling of politics.

In the case of Boris Johnson, the British regulator who monitors the professional careers of former ministers (ACOBA) even intervened. A few weeks after the meeting with Maduro, the regulators wanted to know what was Johnson's relationship with Maarten Petermann's company. The former LDER of the British Conservatives said that he had not met Merlyn advisers during his two years as Prime Minister.

The documents obtained by the Guardian now reveal that Johnson and Petermann had a two -hour lunch during the last week of the Conservative Prime Minister, without respecting the transparency rules for similar situations. The chiefs are now strong to know if Boris Johnson lied in his statements to the regulator, to whom he had denied having a contractual relationship with Merlyn Advisors.

Responsible for ACOBA had already underlined at the time that Johnson had been “evasive” in his clarifications on the case and that he lacked truth. The conservative Eric Pickles concluded that there was a “reasonable concern” that the former Prime Minister acts on behalf of the Merlyn advisers “in a function that could be considered consultant” and violate the rules so as not to answer the regulator's questions.