



(In the timely direction from the top left) The Pti Fouzia Arshad, Falak Naz, Azam Khan Swati, Dost Muhammad, Zeeshan Khanzada and Humayun Mohmand. The Senate website / Filepti senators resign from the Senate organizations on the orders of Imran Khans. Swati leaves six committees, including the firm and economic affairs.

Several Senators of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) left their permanent committees of the respective Senate on Thursday following the guidelines of the founder of the parties, Imran Khan.

These secondors include Fouzia Arshad, Faak Naz, Aon Cap Pupi, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Dost Muhammad, Zeeshan Khanzada, Azam Khan Swati, Ali Zafar and Pti-Backedmirza Muhammadi Africdidi.

This decision is part of the former political strategy of the ruling parties, which also includes the boycott of the upcoming by -law elections. Last month, PTI legislators resigned permanent committees of the Order of the National Assembly on the order of Khans.

Swati has resigned from the Senate's permanent committees to the firm secretariat, economic affairs, law and justice, national health services, regulations and coordination and rules of procedure and privileges.

Dost Muhammad has resigned from the Senate committees to government insurance, human rights, national food security and research, poverty reduction and social security and railways.

Khanzada submitted his resignation from the committees on the Pakistanis abroad and the Human Resources Department, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Trade and Privatization.

Afridi has resigned from trade, federal education and vocational training, interprorvincial coordination, industry and production and power committees.

BUPPI has left the committees on industries and production, poverty reduction and social security, religious affairs and interconfessional harmony, defense production and information and dissemination.

Mohmand has resigned from parliamentary affairs, human rights, national health services and regulations, water resources, information and telecommunications technologies.

Falak Naz has left his committees on federal education and vocational training, economic affairs, climate change and less developed field problems.

Zafar has resigned from the Senate Information and Radiation and Others Committee.

Last month, at least 18 PTI legislators, including its president Gohar Ali Khan, resigned from the committees of the National Assembly, in accordance with the instructions of the founder of Party.

The president of the PTI had left four key committees in the lower room of the Parliament. He has sat on the committees for law and justice, human rights, information technology and the Chamber's Commercial Council.

