India and Mauritius are not only partners but a family, says PM Modi

India and Mauritius are not only partners, but a family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Varanasi on Thursday, when the supervised agreements are signed to deepen the links between the two countries.

After bilateral discussions with his counterpart in Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgolam, Mr. Modi said that a stable, prosperous, open, open and secure Indian Ocean was a joint priority of the two countries.

Centuries ago, our culture and our traditions have traveled from India to Mauritius and are part of daily life. Like the eternal flow of Maa Ganga in Kashi, the continuous flow of Indian culture has enriched Maurice. And today, when we welcome friends from Mauritius to Kashi, it is not only a formality but a spiritual union. This is why I proudly say that India and Mauritius are not only partners but a family, said Modi.

The Prime Minister said Maurice was an integral part of the first policy in the India district.

At a press conference, Mr. Modi said that today we have announced a special economic set designed to support Mauritius' needs and priorities. This will strengthen infrastructure, create new employment opportunities and further improve health establishments. The first Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India is now established in Mauritius.

Ayush center

India has also announced that it would extend cooperation in the creation of an Ayush Center of Excellence, a National Hospital of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgo-Ramgoland at 500 beds, as well as a veterinary school and an animal hospital in Maurice. The two countries have also signed understanding of understanding (MOUS) to improve cooperation in science and technology, oceanographic research, the electricity sector and the implementation of phase II of small development projects.

In a proposed hydrography project, the countries will work together on joint surveys, navigation cards and hydrographic data of the exclusive economic zones of Mauritius.

Very soon, we will also launch the Karmayogi mission training modules [capacity building for government officials] in Mauritius. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and the Indian Planting Management Institute have concluded agreements with the University of Mauritius. These agreements will increase our partnership in research, education and innovation to new heights, added Mr. Modi, welcoming the unique civilization links between the two countries.

Earlier, Mr. Modi landed at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi where he was received by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel and chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mr. Modis Convoy was welcomed in six major locations, including Kachahari and Ambedkar Chauraha.

Mr. Ramgolam, who arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday, witnessed the Ganga Aarti of a cruise in the evening. Friday morning, he must offer prayers to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham before leaving for Ayodhya.

(With PTI entries)