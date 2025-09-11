The PTI slams the accusations of terrorism against Imran Khan's sister, calls him the act of political victimization





Islamabad: Considering it as a blatant act of political victimization, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) condemned the accommodation of another FIR on Thursday against the founder of the Imran Khan Party, Aleema Khan, who also involves another chief Naeem Haider Panjutha and several others.

In a press release published by the PTI central media department, the party spokesman said that FIR had been initially filed under articles 506, 147, 149, 382 and 427 of the Pakistani Penal Code. However, PTI called this a shocking abuse by law, “insisting that the clauses of terrorism were included later overnight, Pakistan's Dawn '' reported.

“When our people appeared before ordinary courts in the morning, they were forcibly dragged before an anti -terrorist courtyard a blatant testimony of political victimization and the manipulation of the judicial system,” the statement read.

PTI said the case was completely manufactured and rooted in pure political revenge. He also declared that the Punjab police and the provincial government had indeed become a printing press for false FIR, in particular members of the family of Imran Khan.

The party said that Aleema Khan was only targeted to support her brother, Imran Khan, and for sharing his message for the nation. The PTI spokesman called her as a worthy and courageous woman and reaffirmed the firm support of the party for her.

On September 1, Pakistan President Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, announced that the party would boycott the sessions of the National Assembly (NA) to protest against the “delicate treatment” of party legislators, the local media reported on Tuesday.

While addressing journalists alongside the members of the PTI in Islamabad, Khan said: “From now on, we will not attend the sessions of the National Assembly. We will protest and boycott instead. ” He added that the PTI parliamentary party had held a meeting at the house of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they heard the instructions given by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and supported them, Pakistan “ The Express Tribune '' reported.

The president of the PTI accused the authorities of disqualifying the legislators of the PTI, of eliminating them from their seats and of silencing their votes. He said, “Even if we try to celebrate independence, we are not allowed. Despite countless difficulties, we have witnessed sessions to increase democratically demands, but we are not allowed to speak. ”

Earlier in August, PTI legislators resigned from permanent parliamentary committees after the instructions given by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. The decision was part of PTI's political strategy, which includes the boycott of the upcoming by -law elections will be held in the coming months.

(Ians)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ommcomnews.com/world-news/pti-slams-terrorism-charges-against-imran-khans-sister-calls-it-act-of-political-victimisation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos