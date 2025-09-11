Jokowi volunteers highlight the relationship between Jokowi and Prabowo Solid





Jakarta, koranmakassar.com – The president of Jokowi Volunteers or Rejo HM Darmizal denied that the reshufle produced by President Prabowo suffered a few days ago should attract the supporters and Loyalists of Jokowi to the Red and White Indonesian cabinet. “The change of a minister, including Budi Arie Setiadi, as Minister of Cooperatives, is purely a political decision in accordance with the prerogative rights of the president who were regulated in the law,” said Darmizal on Thursday, September 1125. Darmizal continued, the hypothesis of several groups which mentioned that the relationship between President Prabowo and former president Jokowi is currently tenuous. “I remember, for the provocateurs and those who intend to divide the nation, your actions will certainly fail and will not succeed. They will bother. The relationship between Mr. Jokowi and Pak Prabowo is very solid and harmonious,” he explained. In fact, Darmizal has denied the hypothesis, that President Prabowo is currently starting to get rid of figures close to Jokowi within the government. “The hypothesis is not true. The existence of those who say that the loyalist leaders of Jokowi or who called themselves the livestock of Molyono began to be deleted or even killed by Prabowo. It was a very bad statement. When Pak Prabowo compiled a cabinet, Mr. Jokowi did not join the cawe-cawe. Read also: UGM Cancel Soft Launch of the Jokowi White Paper event by Roy Suryo CS The alumni of Yogyakarta UGM continued, President Prabowo ended up with him. He only wants to focus on the service of the nation and the state for the well-being of all Indonesians. What exists in the mind and ideals of Pak Prabowo is that Indonesia is a developed country or Indonesian gold in 2045. “The dedication of Prabowo is as sincere as Mr. Jokowi when he became president. The two have been completed with their own business. They want to focus on the progress of Indonesia,” said Darmizal.

