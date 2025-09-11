Geopolitics of Trump prices: how American trade policy has shaken the allies





This is a joint CFR analysis evaluating the geopolitical effects of the Trump administrations' pricing policy on traditional American alliances with Canada, the European Union, Japan and Australia and New Zealand.

Meeting in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023, heads of government of the seven group (G7) advanced democracies said they were more united than ever in our determination to meet the global challenges of this moment. The leaders of the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada, joined by counterparts from Australia, South Korea and other partners, do not agree on all that is the least of commercial policy, but we have always had a range of cooperative initiatives on Ukraine, non-proliferation, economic security and other common concerns.

Two years later, the meaning of the common objective that prevailed in Hiroshima seems to be part of a misty past. Today, the Allies rush to determine the agreements with the Donald Trump administration in order to avoid higher prices and restore a certain stability and predictability to their relations with the United States. Efforts to meet the global challenges of this moment have been subject to responding to the demands of bilateral commercial diplomacy.

Most comments on the United States's trade policy in the past eight months have naturally been focused on daily prices and the achievement of their economic, legal and political implications. Less attention has been paid to the training effects of the price drama on other important aspects of American relations with its nearest allies. The CFR has summoned four of its regional and country experts to explore the other geopolitical implications for Trump administration's business policies on some of the United States Alliescanada, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Canada lays the foundations to rotate the United States

Edward Alden is the main member of the foreign relations council, specializing in the economic competitiveness of the United States, trade and immigration policy.

While Trumps' prices and America first reshape relations in the world, nowhere was the effect deeper than in Canada. The country's response so far has been energetic and ambitious. But as American prices start to shrink the bitecanadas economy by 1.6% in the second quarter of 2025 largely due to the drop in exports, and its unemployment rate broke 7% in Augustit is clear that obstacles are intimidating.

The repercussions forced Canada to develop a new plan to deal with an antagonist in the United States. It is built on three pillars: unifying its economy at the national level, strengthening military spending and seeking deeper links with European allies. Everyone implies a radical break with the past.

Canada’s strategic realignment will require time to gradually reduce its economic and military dependence on the United States and promote new relationships in Europe and Asia. Slower economic growth is likely at least for several years. Carney has so far had strong public support in his efforts to face what he called last week and not a transition [but] A break in relations with Canadas with the United States, but he may not have all the time he needs.

Read Edward Aldens Complete Canada Evaluation Push to realign its geopolitical alliances and reinvent its economy.

Will the trade agreement in the United States unilatera lead to alarm clock?

Matthias Matthijs is the main member of Europe at the Council for Foreign Relations.

When the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met US President Donald Trump in his Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland at the end of July, the result was an imperfect and unilateral trade agreement. However, the Turnberry agreement could prove to be the start of the strategic awakening of Europe. In the short term, it strengthens the dependence of Europe with regard to the United States in particular in energy and defense, this forced dependence also establishes a compensatory dynamic which will reshape European geopolitical postures in three critical areas in the medium and long term.

Diversification of exchanges. Brussels accelerates commercial talks with Canada, Japan and South Korea, while the free trade agreement with the South American commercial block made up of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay could lead to the largest free trade area in the world, the now official ratification process.

Defense expenses. The Turnberry Agreement has also served to strengthen the arguments for a greater investment in European defense which was launched in spring 2025. If the pricing threats could be used in exchange for vague promises of American security guarantees, then Europe must (and will) reduce its dependence on American military power in the medium term.

Energy transition. European energy policy is currently undergoing structural reassessment. While EUS’s commitment to the United States natural gas liquid loans short-term dependence, the political lesson has been internalized: Europe cannot afford to relax the Russian pipelines for dependence on American oils. The logical response will be a doubling about renewable energies.

Read Matthias Matthijss Complete evaluation of the geopolitical maneuvers of Europe in response to Trumps trade policies and Turnberry.

Price woe raising political and security problems in Japan

Sheila A. Smith is John E. MEROW FELLOW for studies in Asia-Pacific at the Foreign Relations Council.

The first panels of the second Trump administration suggest a more difficult route to come for the most favorable American allies in Asia. His energetic disruption of international trade has changed the cutting edge of cooperation in allied security, as the president sometimes indicates his dissatisfaction with the treaty in Japan. However, the most worrying aspect of this new approach to American foreign policy is its abandonment of ideas that supported the international post-war order. If Washington no longer advocates the economic world he has helped to build, will he also abandon the global security commitments that have kept his allies and opponents in failure?

Several aspects of this early commercial tumult have implications for American security ties in Asia. First, the unpredictability of decision -making, including the booming hammer of the management of the high level high prices. Secondly, the close ties of companies contribute to the force of American Asian alliances, but the recent confusion on the pricing policy will probably weaken businesses and perhaps even investment in the United States. Thirdly, US requests from Japan to raise defense spending and the host nation support are likely to invite anger among Japanese people who consider their economy as the main priority.

Read the complete evaluation of Sheila Smith on the way in which the current American trade policy affects alliances in Asia.

Trump prices on Australia and New Zealand risk the strategy of the American Pacific

Joshua Kurlantzick is the main member of Southeast Asia and South Asia in the foreign relations council.

Australia and, to a lesser extent, New Zealand is at the heart of the American defense strategy in the Western Pacific. The American strategy, which has remained coherent through the presidents of the administrations of the presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, aims to dissuade the enlargement of the scope in the airspace and the waters of the Pacific. This is based on the construction of a network of partners in the region which allow operational access, has sophisticated weapons and are sites on which the Pentagon can count to help deploy American planes, ships or land forces in the event of a conflict.

Now, however, the commercial policy of Trump administrations towards Canberra and Wellington has endangered the ties of defense with the two normally faithful allies. The two countries, where the United States has become extremely unpopular, now openly envisage changes in Washington foreign policy.

In addition to the economic effects of prices, the United States's trade policy threatens other key aspects of relations with Australia and New Zealand: high-level intelligence sharing; Popular support among political decision-makers and general audiences for American ties and a world order based on rules led by the United States; And joint efforts to prevent the Chinese influence from proliferating within democracies as well as in the island states of the Pacific which have become essential in the case of a potential Pacific conflict.

Read Joshua Kurlantzicks Complete evaluation of how Australias and New Zealand, the frustration of American trade policy could endanger the bonds of American defense and intelligence with these states.

This work represents the opinions and opinions only of the authors. The Council for Foreign Relations is an independent and non -partisan membership organization, a reflection group and a publisher, and does not take any institutional posts on politics issues

