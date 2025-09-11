Politics
Less than Candide: Kieran Andrews reviews “frankly” “frankly”
4 min read
Very readable but also kept, the Memoirs of the Scottish Prime Minister could be a little more Frank
In a way, Nicola Sturgeon's autobiography is an entirely exact reflection of the former Scottish Prime Minister.
His famous communication skills are exhibited in a book which includes just enough moments of eyebrows to generate titles and advertising.
But he is also extremely careful and kept, giving very little information on the consequences and highlighting the extreme caution which – of his own admission – characterized a large part of his time in power.
In a very readable way, Sturgeon tells of his trip as a shy girl and the working class of the Ayrshire to become the first Scottish Minister.
However, something is always retained. There are generalizations on his hopes, his fears and his anxieties but very few concrete examples which bring him home.
Each inability to bring a relationship with an opposing number (generally, but not exclusively, the conservative primary) is blamed for the other person, despite their own clums admissions in small groups.
Sturgeon writes to know “how to stir an audience” and to be “much more comfortable doing so than having a normal conversation”.
There is a potential for a really interesting exploration of this timidity, but despite repeated mentions, it always seems at the level of the surface.
She is kind to her husband, Peter Murrell, but quotes the current criminal affair against him as she largely sends the police investigation into the finances of the SNP.
In a disappointing result for the Nerds, the emphasis is also placed on politicians.
The desire for Sturgeon's independence is reflected and she describes herself as on the left, but there is little about the change she wishes to have brought to Scotland.
It largely releases the police investigation into the finance of the SNP
The construction of two ships massively over-budget and delayed by two ships in the Marine site of Ferguson Marine does not deserve a controversy that still hangs on the Scottish government.
The deaths of drugs, which climbed under its direction at the highest rate in Europe, obtain a sign of the passage of passage as an excuse to kick Boris Johnson and there is no mention of his admission that his government “left the ball” on the issue.
We have no overview of discussions on the firm on the breakdown of a manifest commitment by modifying the tax bands to increase the charges on average and superior employees or the introduction of the Scottish payment of children, which is largely considered to be its most successful policy.
Then there is Sturgeon's relationship with Alex Salmond. She gives the feeling that she finds him both inspiring and intensely frustrating, while launching grenades to her old mentor.
She claims that he did not argue homosexual marriage and speculates that Salmond could have been behind the leak of allegations of sexual harassment against himself in the Daily Record newspaper. His allies challenged all these points and criticized Sturgeon for turning his fire on a dead man.
This book is a reminder of Nicola Sturgeon's strengths and weaknesses. As she says: “The fact is that I am neither the hero that my most ardent supporters worship, nor the villain that my most ferocious criticisms revive.”
He gives a very rare glance behind the curtain to see part of the interior functioning of an Scottish government and reminds readers that a winning machine of the unstoppable elections that the SNP was under its direction was under its direction. The conservatives and the work were really frightened.
Sturgeon was a reassuring figure during the Cavid-19 pandemic, and as the first Scottish minister was both an inspiration and a target of vile abuse.
But something is missing. It may be because she is still in politician mode and does not want to damage her party. Whatever reason, Frankly could do with a touch more frankness.
Kieran Andrews is political editor of ITV News Border and co-author of 'Break-up: How Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon went to war' '
Frankly
By: Nicola Sturgeon
Editor: Macmillan
|
