WASHINGTON Today, American senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), classification member of the Senate Foreign Relations CommitteePronounced opening remarks during a committee hearing on Sergio Gor's appointments as an ambassador to India, Herschel Walker to be Ambassador to the Bahamas, James Holtsnider to be an ambassador to Jordan and Andrew Veprek to be Deputy State Secretary for the Population, Refugees and Migration. In his remarks, the member of the Shaheen ranking underlined the duty of the senates to carefully scrutinize the candidates and underlined the challenges of American diplomacy in the regions where China and Russia seek to extend their influence.
Mr. President, I appreciate that you have continued to put pressure for more career nominees, said Shaheen classification member. Me too, I was frustrated by the slow consideration of the candidates. But I also believe that when a candidate requires a more in -depth examination for political reasons or because of their history that the Senate must do its job.
The Shaheen ranking member then underlined the concerns about American relations with India in light of their relationship with China and Russia.
India is not only a major power of the regionit labor will help stimulate the future of technology and economic growth, said Shaheen classification member. I was very concerned, I am sure that other members of this committee were when I saw Prime Minister Modi stand alongside Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the Beijing summit earlier this month. But I fear that the meeting is not a surprise for those who have read the minority report of the committees, the retirement price. China has worked with diligence to capitalize on this moment of retirement from the Americas. And pushing India into a closer relationship with China is a serious setback for American interests.
Shaheen, a member of the ranking, concluded his remarks by raising pressing questions for candidates on their role in the fight against global threats.
Walkerif confirmed that you will serve as an ambassador to the Bahamas, said Shaheen, a member of the ranking. This nation is an American neighbor close to our coast of Florida and China has long sought to expand its influence there. I would like to hear from you, what are your plans to advance American interests in the Caribbean when China grows more deeply in the region?
The remarks of the members of the ranking, such as delivered, are below.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Welcome to our candidates and all your friends and families who are here with you today. Unfortunately, historically, republican and democratic administrations fought with the slow confirmation process of the Senate. Sometimes the delays were political. Other times, they reflect legitimate concerns about the candidates themselves and their potential impact on American security.
The Senator Risch and I talked about the importance of advancing career nominees at our first business meeting in this congress. Mr. President, I appreciate that you have continued to put pressure for more career nominees as part of this commitment. Thank you also for agreeing to postpone the candidate's examination for Kuwait when we expect more information on his history.
All this is also to say that I was frustrated by the slow consideration of the candidates. But I also believe that when a candidate requires a more in -depth examination for political reasons or because of their history that the Senate must do its job.
Now, nominees before us today as all our candidates require a meticulous examination. Take India, for example. Democratic and republican administrations, including the last Trump administration, have made serious investments in our relations with India. India is not only a major power of the workforce of regions will help to stimulate the future of technology and economic growth and we have heard both the president and the secretary Rubio how important this relationship is.
I was very concerned, I am sure that other members of this committee were when I saw Prime Minister Modi stand alongside Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the Beijing summit earlier this month. But I fear that the meeting is not a surprise for those who have read the minority report of the committees, the retirement price. China has worked with diligence to capitalize on this moment of retirement from the Americas. And pushing India into a closer relationship with China is a serious setback for American interests.
Mr. Gor, you were appointed ambassador to New Delhi. I hope you are talking about what you would be confirmed to rebuild this American-Indian critical relationship.
Mr. Walkerif Confirmdy, will serve as an ambassador to the Bahamas. This nation is an American neighbor close to our coast of Florida and China has long sought to expand its influence there. I would like to hear from you, what are your plans to advance American interests in the Caribbean when China grows more deeply in the region?
Mr. Veprek, you were appointed assistant secretary to the population, refugees and migration. In the past, it was an office that focused on assistance to asylum seekers ranging from Russian journalists to Afghan women. Under President Trump, rather than supporting asylum seekers, the office often owes the priority of resettlement resettlement groups, such as Afrikaners from South Africa. It also supports administration efforts to expel people to countries where they do not have a liaison including Salvador, South Sudan or Rwanda. If confirm that will you do to make sure that the United States do not send people in places where it faces torture, trafficking or sexual exploitation?
And finally, Mr. Holtsniderif Confirmdy, will serve you as an ambassador to Jordan. The Jordanas have already described a large American partner in the Middle East. I was happy to visit last month with King Abudallah and I saw some of the operations in Jordan which are very important for the United States. They work in close collaboration with the military and American intelligence community and welcomes thousands of Palestinian and Syrian refugees. I am happy that the administration has appointed someone with experience and a long diplomatic career in this critical post.
So I can't wait to hear you all. Thank you for your desire to serve.
