The movement of national conscience transmits a message of nationality and aspirations to President Prabowo





Writer :: Krisafika Taraisya Subagio Tvrinews, jakarta A number of members of the National Movement of Consciousness (GNB) met President Prabowo suffered at the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, September 11, 2025. During the meeting which lasted almost three hours, the GNB transmitted the national message as well as various aspirations of civil society, students and students. The former Minister of Religion of the era of President Joko Widodo, Lukman Hakim Saifuddin said that this meeting has become an open dialogue space between the president and the national leaders. “We, of the national movement of conscience, were present at the palace to meet the president. First of all, we wanted to transmit national messages, including various requests from civil society, students and students who recently expressed their aspirations,” said Lukman in his declaration after the meeting, Thursday, September 11, 2025. Then Lukman explained that all the aspirations were well received by the president. In fact, according to him, the head of state discussed one by one the points issued by GNB. “What we said was well received by the president, even he discussed in detail, point by point,” he said. In addition to the national message, GNB also underlined a certain number of crucial issues, ranging from reforms of the economy, political, legal, to human rights. They also encouraged the concrete stages of the government to meet the requests of civil society. The GNB meeting with President Prabowo was also followed by the Minister of Religion Nasaruddin Umar and the Quraish Shihab Ulama. These two figures call for dialogue full of openness and familiarity, and is beneficial for the progress of the nation. Editor :: Tvrinews editor

