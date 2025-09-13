A billionaire from Donald Trump was prevented from transporting water to oil tankers to fill a lake on his Wiltshire field during a drought.

Southern Water told the oil companies to stop delivering water to Stephen Schwarzmans 2,500 acres of domain after local residents have filmed day and night vehicles on his land.

The workers in the field used water, completely legally, to fill a lake in Conholt Park. They used water from standpipes in a part of the Hampshire where a hosepipe ban is in place, and that did not violate any local water regulations. However, residents complained that he did it during such a ban, and the water company said it was dismayed by this behavior.

Schwarzman, the founder of the Blackstone investment fund, is one of the richest men in the world with an estimated net value at more than 30 billion billion. He supported Trump in the 2024 elections and spoken in approval controversial pricing policy of presidents.

The Compagnie des Eaux recently requested a drought order to prohibit companies from filling lakes and swimming pools, and prohibiting the cleaning of buildings and vehicles with a fig. He also applied to the government to be authorized to take water from a rare stream, the river test, even if that exceeds its ecologically safe flow.

While households were prohibited from filling the wading pools with a hose hose during drought this summer, these tankers had been allowed to take the water-stand water because the construction work is not, under the law, considered as domestic use. A Schwarzman spokesperson said the water was used to fill a new lake as part of the renovation of the land in his succession.

They added that the billionaire was determined to restore succession with the greatest respect for local laws and planning regulations. They said: During the majority of the construction period, up to about the last three weeks, the water bought and transported to the site by oil tankers has been used mainly to support construction work and associated staff and that a proportion of water transported was used in relation to irrigation and the lake.

The spokesperson concluded: Following yesterday's request from Southern Water that the water is not directed to the lake, the estate readjusted the water supply accordingly.

Tim McMahon, managing director of Southern Waters, said that he was dismayed by this use of water and said the oil tankers had been prohibited from taking water in standards.

McMahon added: Although this disappointing event is very unusual and rare, I would like to reassure customers that I conduct a thorough examination on how it happened and how we can tighten both our internal surveillance processes and legal gaps so that this can no longer reproduce.

Southern Water told the BBC that he had been alerted for the first time by the residents of Andover, who had spotted the oil tankers who went and come from standards.

Despite recent precipitation, England Remains in a significant water deficit on a national scale After a dry and summer spring record. The tanks are at their lowest level ever recorded from this week, and the Environment Agency expects drought conditions, including hosepipe prohibitions to continue throughout the fall.

Schwarzman bought the 17th century shooting domain in 2022 since 82m and has since renovated, in particular the planting of trees and the excavation of the lake.

A Blackstone spokesperson said: The suggestion that the new owners of Conholt Park have violated water regulation are false and misleading. They have taken extraordinary care to ensure that the restoration of property complies with all local laws and regulations. More recently, while the construction ends (which should be completed very soon), a proportion of water transported has been used in relation to irrigation and the lake.

The water was obtained through approved suppliers responsible for legitimate and appropriate extraction and delivery. The water comes from several locations, largely outside the region.