Politics
The billionaire supporting Trump prevented the lake on the British estate during drought | Environment
A billionaire from Donald Trump was prevented from transporting water to oil tankers to fill a lake on his Wiltshire field during a drought.
Southern Water told the oil companies to stop delivering water to Stephen Schwarzmans 2,500 acres of domain after local residents have filmed day and night vehicles on his land.
The workers in the field used water, completely legally, to fill a lake in Conholt Park. They used water from standpipes in a part of the Hampshire where a hosepipe ban is in place, and that did not violate any local water regulations. However, residents complained that he did it during such a ban, and the water company said it was dismayed by this behavior.
Schwarzman, the founder of the Blackstone investment fund, is one of the richest men in the world with an estimated net value at more than 30 billion billion. He supported Trump in the 2024 elections and spoken in approval controversial pricing policy of presidents.
The Compagnie des Eaux recently requested a drought order to prohibit companies from filling lakes and swimming pools, and prohibiting the cleaning of buildings and vehicles with a fig. He also applied to the government to be authorized to take water from a rare stream, the river test, even if that exceeds its ecologically safe flow.
While households were prohibited from filling the wading pools with a hose hose during drought this summer, these tankers had been allowed to take the water-stand water because the construction work is not, under the law, considered as domestic use. A Schwarzman spokesperson said the water was used to fill a new lake as part of the renovation of the land in his succession.
They added that the billionaire was determined to restore succession with the greatest respect for local laws and planning regulations. They said: During the majority of the construction period, up to about the last three weeks, the water bought and transported to the site by oil tankers has been used mainly to support construction work and associated staff and that a proportion of water transported was used in relation to irrigation and the lake.
The spokesperson concluded: Following yesterday's request from Southern Water that the water is not directed to the lake, the estate readjusted the water supply accordingly.
Tim McMahon, managing director of Southern Waters, said that he was dismayed by this use of water and said the oil tankers had been prohibited from taking water in standards.
McMahon added: Although this disappointing event is very unusual and rare, I would like to reassure customers that I conduct a thorough examination on how it happened and how we can tighten both our internal surveillance processes and legal gaps so that this can no longer reproduce.
Southern Water told the BBC that he had been alerted for the first time by the residents of Andover, who had spotted the oil tankers who went and come from standards.
Despite recent precipitation, England Remains in a significant water deficit on a national scale After a dry and summer spring record. The tanks are at their lowest level ever recorded from this week, and the Environment Agency expects drought conditions, including hosepipe prohibitions to continue throughout the fall.
Schwarzman bought the 17th century shooting domain in 2022 since 82m and has since renovated, in particular the planting of trees and the excavation of the lake.
A Blackstone spokesperson said: The suggestion that the new owners of Conholt Park have violated water regulation are false and misleading. They have taken extraordinary care to ensure that the restoration of property complies with all local laws and regulations. More recently, while the construction ends (which should be completed very soon), a proportion of water transported has been used in relation to irrigation and the lake.
The water was obtained through approved suppliers responsible for legitimate and appropriate extraction and delivery. The water comes from several locations, largely outside the region.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/sep/12/trump-supporting-billionaire-stephen-schwarzman-prevented-filling-lake-uk-estate-during-drought
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men jailed after witchcraft plot to kill Zambia's president. #Zambia #BBCNews
- Hussain and Sonal Shine in Telangana State Veterans TT event
- Suspiciously loaded for Kirk's serious murder
- The United States and China accept the Tiktok “Framework” property agreement during trade discussions in Spain
- Why Governor Kathy Hochul and President Donald Trump get along
- JP Nadda explains how a PM Modi guide changed his political career
- USDA confirms detection of first H5N1 bird flu in Nebraska dairy cows
- The entire journey released before Trump's second week visited England.
- Western Hockey League mourns by passing Orca Wiesblatt
- The coach talks about a former Earthquakes player about the deadly shooting of a friend
- American governments have extraordinary prosecution of Kilmar Brego Garca
- Men's tennis to watch Oakland City at home