Green energy projects from Chinas provide jobs, growth and inexpensive electricity in the world in development

By David Fickling / Bloomberg Opinion



Rich democracies felt a collective thrill last week at the sight of the Chinese president Xi Jinping (), the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the North Korean chief Kim Jong-un exchanging jokes and advice on the way of living at 150 during the military parade in Chinas. They should be much more concerned with the links that Beijing is forged elsewhere in the world.

Indeed, the country's industry with clean energy establishes links on a world's soundtrack with a much more collective meaning than ruined nuclear autocracies in Moscow and Pyongyang.

Direct foreign investment by the Chinas Green technology industry since 2022 has reached $ 227 billion and 250 billion US dollars. It is roughly the size, adjusted for inflation, of the Marshall Plan of the post-second World War which cemented the alliance between the United States and Europe.

Illustration: Constance Chou

At the end of the 2010s, when the concerns about the Chinas belt and road initiative scale were fever, annual expenses for all infrastructure projects abroad took place between $ 80 billion and 120 billion dollars per year.

In 2023 and last year, Green Manufacturing Investments alone came to $ 66 billion and 72 billion US dollars, according to data from the FDE China Low-Carbone Technology database, hosted by Johns Hopkins University and the University of Boston. The figure in recent years has been equivalent to around 40% of foreign direct investments out of Chinas.

This could be considered the second stage of the global energy transition led by China. The first, which has only a few years, came from exports of solar panels of finished products, electric vehicles (EV) and batteries.

Thanks to this trade, around two thirds of emerging markets have a larger share of solar energy in their networks than around 9% in the United States, a distinct study of the pro-transition reflection group has shown. One in four electrifies its entire savings faster. Electric vehicles are adopted in Türkiye, Indonesia, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates at a rate to equal or even exceed the developed markets. The United States is increasingly similar to a steampunk relic still dependent on oven technology and the 19th century turbine to feed its dreams of artificial intelligence.

This trade already affects the demand for fossil fuels. Chinese solar exports last year were sufficient to reduce the long -term world carbon emissions by 4 billion metric tonnes, which is equivalent to around 40 days of emissions. Pakistan, which has treated the generation of gas for years as the skeleton of its electricity network, has asked suppliers to postpone liquefied natural gas shipments after an increase in solar imports removed from the demand for grid. Saudi Arabia is faced with one of the fastest drops in the use of oil everywhere, because photovoltaic farms replace mazout generators.

However, these exports increased hackles and commercial restrictions because of their scale. What is different about the second stage of this transition is that direct foreign investment is building factories, ports and physical installations that would generate jobs and investments for the decades to come, cement the commitment of host countries to clean technology.

These green field expenses are like planting a seed: you don't see its full impact that years later.

Take Cobco, a 2 billion US dollars factory for lithium-ion battery cathodes opened the southwest of Casablanca Port Morocco in June. With the ability to provide 70 gigawatt (GW)-battery-hungry per year once in full operation, it would be large enough to supply approximately 1.2 million electric vehicles per year to provide approximately a third of the European market today.

A solar panel factory established the same month in the east of Jakarta could produce 1.6 GW of modules each year, enough to provide almost every 17.1 additional GW of the photovoltaic generation that Indonesia had planned up to 2035. With such a rapid growth capacity, ambitions are also accelerated: last month, the government announced that it was working on its solar objective for six times.

These projects rewrite the rules of energy, trade and international relations as radically as any development since the oil crisis of 1973. This emergency has made developed countries fail fuel oil from the Middle East as a key source of the power of the network, and go to nuclear and coal which was easier to secure at national level. The arrival of a clean energy supply chain which is more affordable, abundant and secure that the trade in remaining fossil fuels repeats the trick for developing countries.

Rich countries that see this change with apprehension should rather use their own expertise in finance and project management to join it. What China is currently extending to the world of world south is a path to advancement: jobs, energy independence, economic growth, pure air and a chance to free itself from the imminent threat of climate change. Foreign investments of this type have been a powerful soft power tool from the Marshall plan.

Currently, Beijing offers clean power, employment, business and a way to prosperity. Washington offers prices, political chaos, white-white memes and South Korean workers in channels after a raid on an EV battery plant. It is not a way to win the major strategic competition of the 21st century.

David Fickling is an opinion columnist Bloomberg covering climate change and energy. Previously, he worked for Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.