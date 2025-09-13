Politics
The imprisoned mayor of Istanbul in court for a “falsified diploma” – newspaper
Istanbul: Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of imprisoned opposition, was tried on Friday for falsifying his university diploma.
The mayor is a popular figure, considered the only politician capable of beating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the polls.
He was arrested on March 19 and imprisoned several days later as part of an investigation into corruption, a decision that sparked the worst demonstrations on rue des Dindes in more than a decade.
On the eve of his arrest, the University of Istanbul revoked her diploma by alleging that she had been falsely obtained. Under the Turkish Constitution, anyone who presents himself to the presidency must have a higher education diploma.
Imamoglu, the main candidate of the opposition CHPS for the 2028 presidential race, denounced this illegal decision and swore to fight him in court.
The Friday hearing took place at the Silivri courthouse, which is attached to the prison where it is detained 80 kilometers west of Istanbul.
Imamoglu is accused of repeated falsification of official documents in the context of alleged irregularities with its diploma, according to legal documents.
While entering the courtyard, many spectators began to applaud and whistle, some singing President Imamoglu, according to images published online by a Sozcu television journalist.
Imamoglus lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan, who was also imprisoned in June, was linked to the online hearing, but refused to offer a defense because he had not been authorized to speak with his client.
He asked to be physically present at the next hearing, but his request was rejected.
What is my crime?
Addressing the court, Imamoglu declared that he had been accepted by a University of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) at the age of 18.
He studied for a diploma, which he then transferred to the University of Istanbul to complete the regulations of the Turkiyes Council of Higher Education (Yok), he added.
I saw the announcement for a horizontal transfer to the University of Istanbul, responded to the requirements, applied and accepted, studied and graduated, he said.
What exactly is my crime here? What fraud? He asked, his remarks published on X by lawyers and journalists at the court.
It is the level of absurdity in the indictment: then, they could even claim that the TRNC does not exist just for my diploma to be revoked.
Prosecutors are looking for a prison sentence of up to eight years and nine months and the ban on all political activities.
After more than seven hours, the court postponed the hearing until October 20.
The Imamoglu office published a copy of the business management diploma he obtained from the University of Istanbul in 1995 after a journalist wondered if he had one.
The mayor had to face a growing range of legal cases which, according to government critics, are politically motivated.
In June, he was tried on remarks questioning the integrity of the Chief Prosecutor of Istanbuls, faced with charges of threat and insulting an official.
He is also tried for remarks made on an expert witness appointed by the court testifying against several municipal councils managed by CHP. Imamoglu is accused in this case of having tried to influence a fair trial.
Posted in Dawn, September 13, 2025
