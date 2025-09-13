



President Donald Trump said a suspect was in detention linked to the murder of Charlie Kirk. The suspect was then identified as Tyler Robinson, 22, from Washington, Utah.

I think that with a high degree of certainty, we have it in detention, said Trump during an appearance on Fox News Fox and Friends.

He occurs two days after Kirk, a conservative political activist and ally of the presidents, died after being killed during an event at Utah Valley University.

Utah Spencer Cox Governor identified the suspect in detention like Robinson at a press conference later on Friday, adding that we got him and providing details on how he was found.

On the evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson contacted a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or hinted that he had committed the incident, Cox said at a press conference on Friday.

It was placed in police custody at 10 p.m. local time on Thursday in Utah, said FBI director Kash Patel, adding that manhunt had lasted 33 hours.

CNN reported earlier than, according to four familiar sources with the issue, a person was in detention on Friday and questioned in connection with the deadly shooting. Two of the sources said that the man had confessed to his father that he was the shooter. His father said to the authorities and said that he had obtained his son until he could be officially detained.

He came after a back and forth search for a suspect in which the authorities questioned and released two people on Wednesday as part of the murder.

Manhunt then continued, and the FBI published images of a person interested in the deadly shooting, asking the public to help him find him.

The shooter would have shot once from a neighboring roof in a targeted attack, according to the Utah Ministry of Public Security, which conducts the investigation with the FBI.

Asked what will happen to the suspect, Trump said he hoped that the person would be guilty.

Later in Fox News' interview, Trump added that Utah Cox governor reported to Hed to seek the death penalty for Kirks Shooter.

In Utah, they have the death penalty, and you have a very good governor there, said Trump. The governor, I knew him, the governor is very determined to the death penalty in this case.

Pressed if Kirks’s shot was an isolated and punctual case, Trump said it seems to be.

The president also said that he had not watched Kirks Death's video after several Kirks shooting clips on the University of Utah Valley campus were published on social networks.

I didn't want to watch, I heard, said Trump. I would never have made a good doctor, let me say it this way. I mean, I heard, I heard enough that I didn't want to look at it, I didn't want I didn't want to remember Charlie in this way.

