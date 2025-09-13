Credits Nathan Gardels is the editor -in -chief of Noema magazine. He is also the co-founder of and principal advisor to the Berggruen Institute.

It is no less true to be a shot that an image is worth a thousand words. These two images above say a lot about the state of the world.

One shows the whole panoply of European leaders, most of them threatened with imminent prices, meeting US President Donald Trump in the oval office, trying to dissuade him from abandoning Ukraine to Russian conceptions. It is an image of doubt, disarray and disunity.

The other photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking his hands to demonstrate unity against intimidation and hegemonism by the United States at a meeting of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China. It is an image of challenge and resolution against the West by the leaders of others.

If the G-7 is the steering committee of the West, as the former US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said, this new Triumvirate is the nascent steering committee for non-West.

What images also represent is strategic inertia against momentum. Exhausted by its burdens despite its higher technological prowess, the United States takes place the liberal world order it has led in the past 80 years since the defeat of fascism. China-Russia-Indre League seeks to fill the void with its own alternative.

To quote XI, we are witnessing major invisible changes in a century.

The story will record the turning point of this quarter work as a SCO rally in recent weeks and commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Beijing from the end of the Second World War. President of an apparently endless demonstration of very advanced weapons and goose troops, with Putin and North Korea Kim Jong one by his side and the nearby Iranian president, XI delicately appropriate a celebration of the historic moment which gave birth to the liberal world order to report its trip inmarkets.

As Xi said at the SCO summit, eighty years ago, the international community learned deep lessons from the scourge of two world wars and founded the United Nations, thus writing a new page in global governance. Eighty years later, while historical tendencies of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefits remain unchanged, the mentality of the Cold War, hegemonism and protectionism continue to haunt the world. New threats and challenges have only increased. The world has found itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation. Global governance has reached a new crossroads.

From performative policy to structural change

As head of the League, China goes beyond the performative policy of Wolf Warrior diplomacy And the whip parades with the real structural changes necessary to build the new order it envisages.

Rather than firm associations, except in the case of Russia, China has tied a series of arrangements that widen its circles of influence in many directions at the same time.

These include a network of initiatives mainly aimed at linking the world South and Eurasia: the global development initiative, the global security initiative, the global civilization initiative and, as announced in Tianjin, the global governance initiative.

Although the members of the OCS are a mixed bag that houses their own import obstacles and its fossil fuel bindings, XI has sought to contrast the approach led by China with unilateralistic, summary protectionist and anti-climate policies of the United States

Stable Read::

We must intensify responsibility for open cooperation around the world. OCS member states have rich energy resources, major markets and solid internal motor forces, and we contribute an increasing share to global economic growth. We must continue to dismantle the walls, not to erect them; We have to look for integration, not decoupling. We must advance cooperation by high quality belt and road, and put pressure for universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

China will easily share the opportunities of its vast market and will continue to implement the high -quality development plan for economic and commercial cooperation within the SCO family.

China will establish three main platforms for China-SCO cooperation in energy, green industry and digital economy, and will set up three major cooperation centers for scientific and technological innovation, higher education and vocational and technical education. We will work with other SCO countries to increase the installed capacity of the photovoltaic and wind power each of 10 million kilowatts in the next five years. We are ready to build with all parties, the Cooperation Center for Artificial Intelligence Applications and to share the dividends of Progress in AI. We are delighted with all parties to use the Beidou satellite navigation system and to invite countries with relevant capacities to participate in the international project of the lunar research station.

“China-Russia-Inde League seeks to fill the void [left by the U.S.] With its own alternative.

The BSNS is an alternative proposed by Chinas to the dominant GPS Ouests, rightly symbolic of the current worldwide repositioning.

In addition to the OCS, China has played a leading role with Russia and India in the BRICS, which includes Brazil and South Africa, both in the reticle of rigorous prices. As proposed for the SCO, the BRICS already have their own development bank, and its members have openly discussed how to bring an alternative to the US dollar as a currency of the world.

Then, there is the Belt and Road Initiative XI, and the Asian infrastructure investment bank, as key platforms to promote connectivity around the world in development, an echo of the glory days of Mongolica Pax and silk trading roads in Eurasia in the 12th and 14th centuries.

In tandem with these parallel alternatives, China has clearly indicated, at least in its public professions, that it is more interested in dominating than the demolition of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations. When the SCO and BRICS countries say they want to democratize international relations, what they mean is to place these institutions under the new management of the rest instead of the West.

Although welcome at first glance, the rhetoric to stick to the principles of the United Nations and the sovereign equality of nations seems to be orwellian doubled when China and India collaborate with Russia to maintain the invasion of Ukraine thanks to vast oil purchases, as well as the supply of drones and other technological supports. (To which they would answer that neither the infringement of NATO of Belgrade during the Kosovo War in 1999, nor the invasion and occupation of Iraq by the United States in 2003 concerned about the approval of the UN).

Multipolarity means spheres of influence

This historic transition moment has long been to come. In an approximate sketch, it is the post-war globalization of the Americans who fueled the rise of China and India, the giants of the world South, by integrating them and in many others on the Western markets, by transferring technology and by unleashing capital flows through borders.

Contrary to expectations, the growing prosperity of these rising nations did not make them more like us. Rather, it has provided the means to assert a rooted future in their own historical and civilizational identity rather than in the image of the West. In short, economic convergence has favored cultural and political divergence.

Perceiving that this rise in the rest comes at the expense of the Americas, which puts it more disadvantageous than otherwise, President Trump defeces the liberal order based on the rules which allowed their ascent of the scale. To restore the American advantage, he sought to closely regulate access by others to the largest and richest market on the planet thanks to the deployment of prices on enemies and friends.

In the process, the solidity of Western cohesion is fractured by protectionist measures against the old allies of Japan and Europe, while punitive prices not linked to Brazil and India push them further in the camp aligned by China-Russia.

In Tianjin, we talked a lot about a multipolar world in which each sovereign state is equal. All poles, however, are not equal. In reality, what reappears, as we have written in Noema, are 19th–Spheres of influence of the century type where the great powers dominate in their kingdom and play by their own rules in their own interest.

What links Russia, China and India in this configuration is not an internal ideological cohesion as during the Cold War, but common hostility in the West always seeking to make others look at its interests despite the power of underlying power. Whatever the conflicts, there can be among the non-Western league, for the moment, they are all subordinate in order to forge a united front which pushes the west of the pedestal of its position of domination to shape global governance.

The Tianjin meeting and the Xis parade in Beijing codified this world rift. The competition is on.

In the future, the extent of integration between the West and the rest will be determined by this new power balance.