I was no less care: prevail over the mini-work of right-wing violence long





President Trump in Washington, DC, September 11. (Photo: Mehmet Eser / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

The country in shock from another high -level political violence act, President Donald Trump excused extremism from the right while being blamed on the left.

Friday morning, during an interview with Fox News, Trump asked that his administration was making to slow down extremism emanating from the political left and right in the light of the conservative activist Charlie Kirks murder on Wednesday.

“I'm going to tell you something that will cause me trouble, but I don't care, the president answered. The radicals on law are often radical because they do not want to see the crime. They don't want to see the crime.

They say, “We don't want these people to come here. And we don't want you to burn our shopping centers. We do not want you to shoot our people in the middle of the street, added Trump, seeming to nod with cases of vigilance on the right in recent years.

Left radicals are the problem. They are vicious, and they are horrible, said Trump. And they are politically informed, although they want men in female sports. They want transgender for everyone. They want open borders.

Reacting to Trump's comments on Friday, Luke Baumgartner, researcher in the George Washington University program on extremism, said that Trumps' comments could embrace violent far -right radicals.

This seems to be a blessing of the highest levels of government and the highest positions of power for the vigilants or those who are extremely upset by what happened to Charlie Kirk to go out and take a sort of revenge or retribution over those whom they consider responsible or implicit in what happened to him, said Baumgartner.

Political violence is increasing in the United States, affecting important personalities on the left and right.

But since the start of his second term, Trump has taken measures to reward the right -wing violence while obstructing the country's ability to follow and defend himself against acts of extremism.

During his first day of mandate, Trump granted a leniency to each person charged or sentenced for his actions during the violent on January 6, 2021, the attack on the American Capitol. The Trump administration has hired some of the people forgiven for key positions through the federal government, including the Ministry of Justice.

In addition to reducing the financing of a national database that followed domestic terrorism, hatred crimes and school shootings, the Trump administration has also moved the resources of an FBI office which monitors the threats posed by white supremacists and militia groups.

In response to the murder of Kirks, Trump largely blamed the left.

Even if the authorities had not yet apprehended a suspect, Trump in an address of the Oval Office Thursday blamed the radical who left a term that he regularly uses to refer to his political rivals for Kirks murder and terrorism.

For years, radical people have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to the Nazis and the worst mass assassins and criminals in the world, Trump said. This type of rhetoric is directly responsible for terrorism that saw in our country.

Trump promised to investigate anonymous organizations that support political violence, echoing the calls of his best allies for a large repression against leftist political organizations in response to the murder of Kirks.

During the address, Trump implicitly minimized violence against democrats by only linking cases of political violence against the Republicans or perpetrated by those he considers to the left.

The president did not highlight the murder in June of Melissa Hortman, the former president of the House of Representatives of Minnesota, nor the attempted murder of the Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro in April.

Trumps' comments on Fox News on Friday recalled his previous remarks on right extremism.

Trump in a presidential debate would not condemn white supremacists and militia groups for their part in catching up in 2020, saying that he considered riots this summer as a leftist problem.

In this same debate, Trump sadly told Proud Boys, an extremely right extremist group, to take a step back and stand up.

And in response to clashes between white nationalists and demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, Trump said that there were very beautiful people on both sides.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/trump-could-not-care-far-right-extremism-political-violence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos