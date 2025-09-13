



The American Republican Senator of Tennessee, Bill Hagerty, made a bizarre affirmation that China used an electromagnetic weapon during a border dispute with India five years ago.

Speaking during a discussion on American-Indian relations, Bill Hagerty referred to a dead end along the disputed border in India China, suggesting that the use of alleged weapons may have taken place during the confrontation of Galwan 2020. He stopped directly appointing the incident.

Bill Hagerty said that China and India have a long history of grievances and mistrust. Barely five years ago, China and India were disputed a disputed border, and China used an electromagnetic weapon to literally melt the Indian soldiers. “”

Bill Hagerty's remarks are involved in the middle of diplomatic discomfort in Washington after the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. Hagerty's comments came two weeks after Modi met Xi. In his remarks, the senator tried to emphasize how international relations change from time to time.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had noticed that the United States had lost India against the darkest China, before later calling New Delhi an important partner.

Bill Hagerty's comments also follow trade tensions between the United States and India. After hiking in the American prices of the Trump administration, India and China tried to rebuild links. In August, Trump announced a 50% rate on India goods, including a 25% penalty for the purchase of Russian oil.

Galwan valley confrontation In May 2020, an impasse along the actual control line (lake) took place, because of which the India China relationship plunged at its lowest point in six decades, with a military impasse.

It was the first fatal confrontation between the two parties at the border contested in 45 years, having a hard blow to bilateral ties.

In this June 15 confrontation, a violent seven -hour confrontation left 20 Indian soldiers, including a dead commander. However, China has not specified the number of victims, but the reports suggest that Chinese losses can be more than double that of India.

