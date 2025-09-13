



Image legend, Sir Sadiq had previously declared that there was a solid case to keep the police counters open Author, Andil Jaffer Role, Local Democracy Report Service

September 12, 2025

The closure of almost half of the capital of the capital of the capital is a “pragmatic” decision that will improve the safety of Londoners, said Sir Sadiq Khan. Metropolitan police are planning to permanently reduce the number of meters before accessible to the public from 37 to 19 years old, as they are trying to reduce costs in the midst of a budget deficit by 260 million – plans that have been criticized by the capital's politicians. The mayor of London previously declared that there was a solid argument to keep them open and had made a promise of manifesto to keep at least a 24 -hour counter in each district. But on Thursday, he said that “very few people” used the counters and that operating costs could be better spent on neighborhood police. 'Devastating cuts' “It has been specified that what matters most to the Londoners is a police force visible in their communities,” Sir Sadiq told members of the London Assembly. “Faced with devastating cuts to the police … puts him faced an austere financial situation. “It led them to need to make a number of difficult choices.” The announcement followed a warning by the MET commissioner according to which the force faced a large “black hole” in his budget. The MET started to close its counters before in 2013, when nearly 140 counter police stations before were opened to the public to report the crimes and ask for help. Image legend, Bethnal Green is one of the front counters who could start at the end of the year, the Met Despite these closures, Sir Sadiq made a manifesto of maintaining a 24 -hour police counter in each London district. But this week, he told members of the Assembly: “When the facts change, I change my mind. “Very few people use meters before, it's just a fact.” Sir Sadiq – who oversees the work of the police commissioner puts – said that he had been told that the plans would save the strength 7M. “I made a pragmatic decision to listen to the police advice and pivot this funding from an improved command and control center. A police spokesman said that only 5% of crimes had been reported using meters before last year, with only 1% of them being made overnight. The force added that the 7M economy would allow it to “concentrate the resources tirelessly on the fight against crime and to put more officers in the London districts”. However, members of the Assembly said that people had visited meters for other reasons, such as reporting disappeared, orientation search or using them as a safety location. Related stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c784e76lj3yo.amp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos