How a teenage activist became a trump ally so close

One of the first people JD Vance called before deciding to jump into politics was Charlie Kirk.

“”[Kirk] introduced me to some of the people who direct my [Senate] Campaign and also to Donald Trump Jr, “the vice-president wrote in a powerful tribute that he wrote hours after Kirk's death.

“Don called me because Charlie asked him.”

Three years after this race in the Senate, when the eldest Donald Trump reflects on his choice of presidential package, Kirk pleaded the case for Vance “in public and in private,” wrote Vance.

At that time, Kirk was already a must at Trump's orbit, courting donors and discussing strategies in Trump's Mar-A-Lago in Florida and organizing USA turning point heights organized by local Republicans.

He never ran his duties or held an official government position, but Kirk has gone to be an unknown activist of the suburbs of Chicago to the standard spokesperson for Donald Trump.

Kirk was President Trump's bridge to young Republicans, and Trump allocated him as well as his organization with his victory in 2024.

He was also a personal friend close to the Trump family, a key advisor to the White House, a hero for many young Republicans and a foil for party opponents.

Getty images

A dazzling climb to Maga Star

Born in a suburbs of Chicago in 1993, Kirk began at the start of conservative policy, first carrying out an essay for Breitbart's right -wing news at the age of 18, accusing schools of diffusion of “propaganda” and “indoctrination”.

He drew the attention of Bill Montgomery, a retired businessman and a tea party activist over 50 years from his senior, who took Kirk under his wing.

In 2012, towards the middle of the presidency of Barack Obama, the couple founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a group that focused on conservative activism on university campuses, quickly spreading with Kirk's social media.

The group has exploited the online media and spread a style of conservatism linked to young people. He earned him a 22 -year -old place of speech during the 2016 National Republican Convention.

At the time, Kirk – who had worked with more conventional republican candidates in the past – admitted to a wired magazine that he “was not the biggest fan in the world of Donald Trump”.

But from that moment, he quickly became one of Trump's biggest donors, according to the Maga Agenda and not only on rare occasions.

After Kirk's death, Jared Kushner – the president’s steps – wrote on X that he “played an important role in helping President Trump's campaign in 2016, building and promoting the Maga Movement”, adding that he has declared to the established political organizations that he “is accompanied by great ideas, is easy to work with and always towards sweat”.

Lawrence Muir, a former Trump’s first administration official, said Kirk’s influence was essential at the start of Trump's first term, and that TPusa “was the main recruitment vehicle for young people.”

But perhaps its deeper impact, said Mr. Muir, was to give other preservatives an understanding of social media and how to reach young people.

“What [Kirk] Really done, there was a launch ramp to those who were not as interested in becoming bureaucratic civil servants, but to go out and build winning coalitions, “he said.

Trump's loyalist on the right

Kirk's political opinions have derived to the right over time. He was against gay marriage and abortion, pleaded for Christian nationalism and was very critical of Islam, and declared that weapons deaths “were worth the right to have firearms. He was also an opponent of diversity programs and broadcast lies on subjects such as coids vaccines and voting fraud.

Above all, he was faithful to Trump.

At the end of Trump's first mandate, the president, pushing false allegations of electoral fraud, Kirk boasted of sending 80 supporters to Washington just in time for the rally which was devoted to the January 6 riot at the American Capitol.

Kirk was transported to a Congress Committee investigating the riot and refused to say a lot of anything, rather invoking its constitutional right not to in line.

But in July 2024, he tempered his point of view, telling the BBC that he believed that it existed but only “on the edges”. Instead, he said and his group was focused on the laser – like the Trump campaign – on the maximization of early voting methods which they had previously avoided as illegitimate and blackberries for fraud.

Trump credit

Kirk has paid millions of TPUSA dollars and thousands of volunteers in deposit efforts in swing states in last year's elections, and its strategy seems to have worked.

The organization's “ground play” was crucial, according to analysts, helping to compensate for the difficulties of the formal Trump campaign to reach infrequent voters, or to those who are intact by traditional awareness.

Although Democrat Kamala Harris won the vote of young people on the whole, it was by a much smaller margin than that of Joe Biden's victory in 2020.

Trump himself granted Kirk a credit at the annual conference of the Americafest of Tpusa in December, just a few weeks after his electoral victory.

“I want to express my huge gratitude to Charlie Kirk. He is really an incredible guy, an incredible guy and all his staff for their incessant efforts to win this very historic victory,” said Trump.

The gathering was triumphant, explosive and smooth product, with huge video screens – a demonstration of the deep pocket of TPUSA. The group has now spread to 3,500 secondary schools and colleges and brought in more than $ 85 million (62 million) last year, according to propuplica investigation journalism.

It has also shown Kirk's ability to bring together disparate wings of the Make America Great Again Movement – members of the congress, black arts strategists like Roger Stone and social media influencers obsessed with the conspiracy.

Getty images

Donald Trump Jr (L) with JD Vance (C) and Charlie Kirk (R) on stage during the Turnout Point USA Fenagural Eve Ball in Washington, DC in January

Closer and closer to the power of the White House

Kirk's influence has undoubtedly increased even more during Trump's second term. Only two days before Trump launched himself in power, the pair played golf together in Mar-A-Lago.

His relations with Trump and the rest of the family even enabled him to swing on government positions – Kirk would have been involved in the verification of people appointed by the administration earlier this year.

In his tribute, Vance wrote: “He did not simply help us win in 2024, he helped us with the full government staff.”

And although his social media and his production of podcast continued in Pace, as well as touring on campus and other speaking commitments, he continued to go to the agenda of Trump.

After criticizing the Ministry of Justice for dragging his feet on the publication of files related to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he took a phone call with Trump. Shortly after, Kirk said he had “finished talking about Epstein”.

The news of her murder struck the White House strongly, starting with the surprised dressings of young staff members who saw news from the shooting while scrolling on their phones.

“Oh my God,” was heard a young woman when he heard, before rushing into a corridor to tell the others. “Charlie Kirk was shot!”

Watch: Charlie Kirk's speech from 2020 and interaction with Vance last year

Some staff members wiped tears. President Trump received updates and presented telephone calls from the Oval Office before going to Truth Social to publicly confirm his death and later pronounce a video address on his murder and order flags across the country to fly halfway.

“Charlie was really part of this family, and perhaps the most prominent person in Maga outside of those who work here,” said the Susie Wiles staff at CNN. “I think it rocked everyone.”

Donald Trump Jr posted his own message by saying that Kirk “was not only a friend, he was like a little brother for me.

Dr. Matthew Dallek, professor at George Washington University and modern conservatism expert, said the close personal ties between Kirk and the Trump family were “really important” for the broader influence of the founder of Tpusa.

“Trump appreciates loyalty, above perhaps anything else,” he said. “And if Don Jr says he was like a brother for him, it suggests how great a supporter Kirk was. They considered him an absolutely critical ally and advisor.

“There was a related spirit there, and they did not have to worry about him who rushed to the movement. He was faithful.”

