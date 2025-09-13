PM Modi Manipur Visit today: Prime Minister To meet victims of riot, launch projects worth 8,500 beliefs of rupees





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the northeast state over two years ago, revealing a multitude of infrastructure and development projects across the State. The visit comes after the supported criticism of the opposition parties, which accused the Prime Minister of having neglected Manipur following the ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities. The violence, which began in May 2023, won more than 260 lives and moved thousands. Everything about the visit of the PM Modi Manipur According to an official press release, the Prime Minister will arrive in Churachandpur around 11:30 am and will be addressed to a rally on Peace Ground. The PM Modi will also meet families displaced by violence.

The PM Modi should present the foundation stones for 14 major initiatives with a value of 7,300 rushes, in particular the project of urban roads and RS 3,647 crores), the Infotech Development Project (RS 550 Croore), super specialties health care facilities in distant districts, losts of women with nine places, and improve the 120 schools in 16 Districts.

Other projects in the package of foundation stones include a versatile interior stadium of Khuman Lampak, the expansion of the Polo soil and the main road improvements under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will go to Imphal, where he will inaugurate 17 projects worth 1,200 roasters. The new headquarters of the Police of Manipur (RS 101 Croore), the civil secretariat for Mantripukhri (RS 538 crores), the IMA markets in four places, the cultural and heritage park of Leishang Hiden, upgraded the colleges of the government in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching.

Preparations were underway in Imphal, with a 20 -foot welcome door with the message “Bienvenue Shri Narendra Modi Ji”, new display panels and fortified routes from the airport at Fort de Kangla, where the PM Modi should contact a public gathering. The security was tightened through the seven kilometers section leading to the place.

The seven kilometers of the airport at Fort de Kangla was fortified with wooden barricades, freshly painted medians and cleaned stretching, with security forces tightening the vigil before the Prime Minister's visit.

Before his visit, Prime Minister Modi said that his government was fully determined to advance the inclusive and complete development of Manipur. “I will be waiting programs in churachandpur and imphal Tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of manipur. The foundation Stone for Road Projects, National Highway Projects, Women Hostels and More Would Be Laid. The Projects Being Include The Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the It Sez Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, a unique all-wmen's market in various districts, “he said in an article on X.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's visit to Manipur, head of the opposition in the deputy for Lok Sabha and the Rahul Gandhi congress said that it was good that he visited the state with riots. “The problem at Manipur has been underway for a long time. It is good that it is now going there,” said Gandhi, speaking to journalists.

The senior Congress official, Jairam Ramesh, went to X and criticized Prime Minister Modi's visit to Manipur, questioning his intention and duration. “So now, it's official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours at Manipur tomorrow. This visit instead of providing a force for peace and harmony will actually be a farce,” he wrote.

Addressing journalists during the Prime Minister's visit, the chief secretary of Manipur, Puneet Kumar Goel, said that Prime Minister Modi's journey will open the way to peace, normality and accelerated growth in the state. “The visit of the State Prime Minister will open the way to peace, normality and accelerated growth in the state. The Prime Minister will arrive at Manipur on September 13,” Goel said. – ends Posted by: Sahil sinha Posted on: Sept. 13, 2025

