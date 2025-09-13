The sons of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's sister calls to the UN against “torture” in Pakistani prisons





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi filed urgent calls to the United Nations, accusing the Pakistani authorities of submitting the couple to inhuman torture and treatment in prison. The calls were submitted to a UN special rapporteur on torture, Dr. Alice J Edwards by the sons of Iman Khan, Sulaiman and Kasim, and by Bushra Bibi's sister, revealed that the head of PTI Zulfi Bukhari on X.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 in a corruption case of 190 million. He also faces terrorism accusations during the May 9 demonstrations. Bushra Bibi was sentenced earlier this year to seven years in prison in what couple's lawyers say they are business in political motivation.

Imran Khan tortured in prison?

On X, Bukhari said two calls had been filed on behalf of Imran Khan and that one was filed on behalf of Bushra Bibi. A declaration from the American law firm Perseus Strategies indicated that the documents requested an investigation into their affairs and to “put pressure on the Pakistani government to cease any other torture or mistreatment of Mr. and Mrs. Khan”.

They detail “a model of serious abuse in detention, in particular solitary isolation, physical violence, refusal of medical care, contaminated food and persistent denial of access to a legal advisor and a family that constitute torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatments together”.

The cabinet argued that the treatment violates Pakistan's obligations under the Convention against the United Nations (CAT) and the International Alliance on Civil and Political Rights (PICPR). The company then urged “the special rapporteur to act quickly to protect the physical and mental integrity of Mr and Ms. Khan”.

He also cited a previous United Nations Working Group on the decision to arbitist according to which Khans' imprisonment was arbitrary, politically motivated and in violation of international law.

Isolated in infected cells by insects

According to the legal team, Khan is confined in Adiala prison in “a tiny isolation cell without natural light, an open toilet under 24 -hour video surveillance surveillance and has been deprived of severe sleep, extreme heat due to power cuts, food and roughly inadequate water and other difficult conditions.” They claim that Khan “is also held at times in cell isolation for 22 hours or more per day without access to exercise or significant human contact”.

Bushra Bibi, they said, were “subject to conditions of detention that are equivalent to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatments, including being served as food contaminated with hydrochloric acid, confinement in insanitary and insect infested cells”, and was refused medical care and Imran Khan was subject to long periods insulation.

“Her imprisonment is part of a campaign to break her at the same time and her husband, and to exert psychological pressure on Imran Khan by targeting his wife,” they said. The press release then quotes Jared Gens, international lawyer for the couple, “saying that none of them should be in prison in the first place,” not to mention torture and ill -treatment “.

“The UN and the governments of the world must act now to protect their rights and guarantee their release.”

The firm said that Amnesty International had already taken the alarm about Khan's health, while the US State Department stressed that its security must be assured.

