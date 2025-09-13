What we know about the deadly shooting of the Conservative United States activist





The Governor of Utah details how the suspect of the murder of Charlie Kirk apprehended

Charlie Kirk, an influential right -wing activist and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was killed on Wednesday when he speaks during an event at a university in Utah.

On Friday, President Trump said that a suspect was in detention, saying to Fox News: “I think we got it.”

During a subsequent press conference, UTAH governor Spencer Cox appointed the suspect like Tyler Robinson.

Here's what we know.

What happened?

Kirk, 31, spoke at the University of Utah Valley in Orem on September 10, 2025 as part of his “American Comeback” tour.

He sat under a white Gazebo to answer questions of a crowd of around 3,000 in the university “quad”, an outdoor courtyard.

Watch: how Charlie Kirk's shooting took place

Around 12:20 pm, a member of the crowd asked him: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters in the past 10 years?”

He replies: “Too much.”

The interrogator then indicates that there had been five in 10 years and asked Kirk how many mass shots there had been at that time.

“Count or not count the violence of the gangs?” Kirk answers.

Then, only one blow is heard, which would have been taken from the roof of the Losee center, a building overlooking the quad.

Kirk then collapsed on his chair with a clearly visible injury around his neck. He bleeds abundantly while his staff withdrew him from the scene.

The crowd around the tent begins to flee and the cries can be heard.

Students flee a few moments after a fatal shot

What do we know about Tyler Robinson?

FBI

And image published by the FBI of a “person of interest”

Trump on Friday told Fox News that a suspect was in detention and had been returned by “someone very close to him”.

When he was asked to clarify, Trump said that “his father” got involved and said “we have to enter”.

“They led to the police seat and he's now there,” he said.

At a press conference shortly after, Cox identified the suspect as Robinson, 22, said a family member on Thursday evening “contacted a family friend” who had contacted the authorities.

Investigators found Robinson in the same clothes seen in images they had gathered.

Cox has said that a family member told investigators that Robinson has become “more political” in recent years.

The family member recalled a conversation with Robinson in which the suspect said that Charlie Kirk was “full of hatred and dissemination of hatred”.

Cox also described the pistol, the telescope and the sockets found near the scene, some of which, according to him, had been engraved with slogans, including “Hey fascist, wrestling!”

Watch: managers publish a new video of Kirk Suspect Suspect fleeing the scene

The authorities had not appointed a suspect before but had published photos of a “person of interest” and had called for the help of the public to identify the illustrated man, who wore sunglasses, converse shoes and a “distinctive” long -sleeved top with an American flag and an eagle.

At a press conference Thursday evening, Utah Governor Spencer Cox also published a video of the suspect fleeing the scene.

A silhouette dressed in black is crossing the roof of the building from which the shot was fired and jumping towards the grass below, before walking towards a neighboring road and a group of trees.

The FBI said earlier that they had found a high power gun – a Boulon Mauser .30-06 imported action rifle – wrapped in a towel in a wooded area.

Other videos, including two examined by BBC Verify, also seem to show a dark silhouette crossing the roof of a building following the shooting.

Officials say that palm fingerprints and forearm fingerprints have also been discovered and that forensic evidence has been treated in federal and state laboratories.

In his statement on Thursday, Cox said the authorities would pursue the death penalty in this case. Utah is one of the 27 states in the United States where the death penalty is legal.

He said there had been thousands of public members' councils, the greatest number that the FBI has received since the bombing of the Boston marathon in 2013, he added. More than 200 interviews had been conducted.

Eyewests from the university during the shooting described what they saw to journalists.

“I heard a strong blow, a big blow, then I saw his body in fact – idling – in a way falling,” said a witness.

“We all came across the ground, and I mean that we sat like this for about 30 to 45 seconds, then everyone around us got up and started running,” said Emma Pitts, journalist from Deeret News.

The witnesses describe the scene before and after Charlie Kirk Shot

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Kirk was one of the most publicized right-wing activists and media personalities in the United States. He was an ally of Trump, attended his inauguration and regularly visited the White House.

At the age of 18 in 2012, he co -founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a student organization which aims to disseminate conservative ideals in American colleges at Liberation.

He became known to organize outdoor debates on campuses across the country, asking rapid questions in a signature style “Prove me the bad”.

His flow of social media and his daily podcast offer an instantaneous what he has often debated – problems ranged from firearms and climate change, in faith and family values.

Kirk has had many criticisms that saw him as a figure of division that promoted controversial conspiracy beliefs and sometimes such as the false assertion that the 2020 elections were stolen from Trump.

But he also had fans. They assign him to play a key role by convincing young voters to introduce himself to Trump in last year's elections.

It was valued in the Trump administration for its acute understanding of the Maga movement.

What was the reaction?

There was a shock, sorrow and anger through the political spectrum.

“The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, died. No one understood or had the hearts of young people in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump said in a press release.

“He was loved and admired by all, especially me,” added the president, ordering that all the flags are half piloted across the country.

Getty images

Kirk imagined with Trump in December during a Tpusa event

The former American presidents presented their condolences. Joe Biden said there was “no room in our country for this kind of violence”, while Barack Obama called the shooting a “despicable act”.

But death has also exposed deep polarizations within American politics.

From the oval office on Wednesday evening, local time, Trump said that “the political violence that left radical injured too many innocent people”.

Some of her allies – including Laura Loomer and Elon Musk – also pinned the blame on the left or to the Democratic Party, and called for mass arrests.

Conservative commentators have also highlighted the insipid comments of leftist activists seeming to celebrate or tolerate the death of Kirk.

This overflowed at the Congress, when cries broke out after a moment of silence for Kirk. Republican representative Anna Paulina Luna accused democrats of spreading hateful rhetoric.

However, the comments of Trump and his allies aroused controversy, the criticisms saying that they neglect to recognize that the wave of violence also affects leftist politicians, and claiming that they could further increase tensions.

Democrats and Republicans react to Charlie Kirk shot

Does political violence in the United States increase?

The United States has experienced around 150 political motivation attacks in the first six months of this year.

It is almost twice as much as over the same period last year, said an expert at Reuters News Agency.

Mike Jensen – of the University of Maryland, which for over 50 years has followed political violence in a database – said that the United States was “in a very, very dangerous place at the moment”.

“It could absolutely serve as a flash point that inspires more.”

The murder of Kirk is the last in a series of high-level attacks against political leaders in the United States, including two attempts to assassinations on Trump during his electoral campaign in 2024.

The president underwent an ear injury during an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

Getty images

Gabrielle Giffords and Nancy Pelosi, two targets of political violence themselves, condemned the attack

In June, the best Democratic legislator in Minnesota and her husband were murdered at their home.

In 2022, the husband of the lecturer at the time, Nancy Pelosi, was closed with a hammer after a man burst into the couple's home in search of the highest democrat with the intention of taking his hostage.

Former American representative Gabby Giffords, who survived a bullet in the head during a meeting with the voters in 2011, also condemned the attack.

“Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts these disagreements with violence.”

Correction: an earlier version of this story said that Kirk’s women and children were present at the event. In fact, this is not clear.

